Even if you think about it, it raises serious questions about Red Sox (cult)

While the news on Tuesday evening announced that the Red Sox had agreed to a Mookie Betts trade, anything but the blind sheep in Red Sox Nation felt a collective blow. After that, trading was postponed for nearly five days. Then Red Sox Nation let the wind blow again.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Sunday night for the first time that after the Twins withdrew from the three-way deal, the Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs sent 21, a short pop stop, and another player to the Red Sox for Mookie Betts , David Price and $ 48 million (to pay half of what he deserves).

Baseball America ranked Downs as the sixth best prospect in the “laden” farming system of the Dodgers. He is a good piece to add to the Sox barren farm system, but not at the expense of letting go of a driven superstar who plays in a way that stimulates both teammates and spectators.

It is really remarkable that the Sox agreed to trade Betts a year before qualifying for a free agency. Talk about surrender without a fight. It is clearly a sign of the lack of confidence they have to sign the 2018 American League MVP for a long-term contract, but how can you come to that conclusion without making him an offer in line with his market value?

How can you not just keep him for another year, pay the luxury tax, Betts and Price stayed close to $ 17 million in Red Sox uniforms, and buy yourself more time?

The fact that the Red Sox pulled the trigger not once, but twice to make a transaction that will make it a lot worse in 2020, raises the question of what the (cult) hour is at Fenway Park. They throw the word ‘family’ around a lot. When that word is used in a context without blood relatives, it can sometimes serve as a euphemism for “cult.”

If no one felt confident enough to hit his or her fist on the table to urge everyone to take a deep breath and realize the folly of trading Mookie, that is not good for the Red Sox’s condition.

When things become too insular in an organization and everyone forms a circle, tells each other how wonderful they are, and adds that everyone outside the circle has no credibility, this is a recipe for long-term decline. They drink together from the cup of their shared lighting. By the time they realize that the Kool-Aid has a peak, it is too late.

Can you imagine the Yankees handing out Aaron Judge without arguing? No chance, and Betts is a much more complete baseball player and a greater asset to an organization than the talented, attractive judge. The angels locked up Mike Trout because otherwise an emotional disconnection would be exposed to their crowd.

The Nationals lost Bryce Harper through a free agency to the Phillies, but not before using the last year of his services. Losing him without getting anything in return, but a concept choice did not prevent them from winning the World Series without him.

The volatility of Red Sox property blows the mind. After the 2018 World Championship, the Red Sox continued their business as if the luxury tax was not something that would change their spending patterns. That was understandable, given the bottomless sources of income that have so expertly fed the Sox. They rewarded Nathan Eovaldi’s loyalty for endangering his health with his unorthodox postseason pitching scheme by giving him a contract that guaranteed him four years at $ 17 million per. It came as a stylish move, one that seemed to send a message that they would not let the so-called “competitive balance tax” dictate how they ran their business.

Instead of waiting to see if Chris Sale could stay healthy for the 2019 season, they guaranteed him five seasons with an average annual value of $ 29 million. Limited to 25 start due to arm problems, sales went 6-11 with an ERA of 4.40. Strange, impulsive movement.

They guaranteed $ 46 million a year to Sale and Eovaldi, who as pitchers clearly present greater health risks than an outfielder, and a year later they send Betts to the Dodgers? CEO Dave Dombrowski paid for his bad signatures with his work, and now the owners turn around and punish themselves by letting Betts go a year or even 13 years early, all because they have approved Dombrowski’s bad pitching decisions .

It does not make any sense. And one or more voices with the Red Sox know it makes no sense, but apparently no one had the courage to say anything. This would mean that you identify yourself as an outsider. This would run the risk of being kicked out of the “family.” No job. No way to feed the real family. Safer to remain silent and drink the Kool-Aid.