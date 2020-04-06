Even Jonathan Van Ness watched the Queen speak on the COVID-19 crisis

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness watched the Queen’s comments on the coronavirus epidemic. (BBC by Don Arnold / WireImage)

The Queen urged the country not to co-operate in “web sites” in just five episodes on television during her 68-year reign.

But it’s not just his British people who have been inspired by “the country’s revolutionary philosophy telling us it’s OK”.

The Queen’s words were very good, were they not? World assurance tells us it’s okay.

– Alex Goy (@ A1GOY) April 6, 2020

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who emerged as a misdemeanor last year and uses his pronunciation, wrote on Twitter to tell his followers that they were seeing the Queen’s speech.

His tape was accompanied by a gif alone that looks pretty and tearful.

To see queens speak pic.twitter.com/ixGcD98PW3

– Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 5, 2020

Before the speech, the joke was made online as the word would affect the general public.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait for the Queen’s words tonight. I hope she tells us all together when she sits at her table made from unicorns and gold while her baker wears a precious spoon of hazmat diamonds. God bless her. ”

However, while many on social media were disappointed that “the Queen’s words are not about the king’s assassination”, even those who disagree with the Royal Family praised the message.

upsetting the queen’s words was not about the king’s execution

– test tube baby (@ katie_uske) April 5, 2020

In a statement, the Queen said: “It should be reassured that even if we still have more, better days will come.

“We’re going to have friends again; we will have our families back; we will meet again. ”

The moving line, which sparked an anti-monist movement, prompted many to use the hashtag #WeWillMeetAgain.

#WeWillMeetAgain pic.twitter.com/70GHxGoWtf

– Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) April 5, 2020

Comedian Rob Delaney wrote on Twitter: “I’m not against him but the Queen’s words yesterday were positive / inspiring because he is 93 and remembers WWII, the creation of the NHS and much more.

“The authorities offer suggestions and we must love, respect and protect them from coronaviruses, fire ants and Nazis.”

I don’t like-monarchy but the Queen’s speech yesterday was positive / inspiring just * SHESS 93 * & reminiscent of WWII, the creation of the NHS & much more. Old Ppl offers ideas & we should love, respect and protect them from coronavirus, fire ants & nazis.

——

* Sign up with & Labor🧚🏻‍♂️

– rob delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2020

One Twitter user wrote: “Despite my great courage, I want the Empire to end, I can’t help but pay homage to it and just like Liz.”

Despite a strong, passionate advocate for total abolition, I can’t help but respect and like Liz.

– Jason (@NickMotown) April 5, 2020

Also in light of what the queen has to say, Van Ness recently shared her head-to-head hairstyle in the face of a coronavirus: Just don’t.