Even larger than Camp Nou: Guangzhou commences do the job on 100,000-ability stadium | Athletics

A style and design impression is pictured on a board through the ground-breaking ceremony of Guangzhou Evergrande’s new stadium in Guangzhou in China’s southern Guangdong province on April 16, 2020. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, April 16 — Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande on Thursday commenced making a new stadium costing 12 billion yuan (RM7.4 billion) and boasting a 100,000 capability, producing it just one of the world’s greatest arenas.

It will be marginally larger than Barcelona’s Camp Nou and is scheduled to be prepared by the conclude of 2022, Xinhua news agency said.

Guangzhou Evergrande Soccer Stadium will have an eye-catching lotus flower layout wrapped all-around it, a nod to the southern city’s status as China’s “Flower City”.

The stadium will be — for a time at the very least — the world’s major soccer venue, until eventually Camp Nou expands to 105,000 seats immediately after its ongoing redevelopment.

8-time Chinese champions Guangzhou, who are coached by Italian Entire world Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro and have won the AFC Champions League two times, typical about 50,000 admirers for property matches.

China’s authorities is making an intense drive to encourage football in the region and quite a few important new stadiums are staying created close to the country.

Evergrande’s Chinese Tremendous League rivals Shanghai SIPG are setting up a new arena that will seat 33,000 and is expected to be completed in 2021.

China will host the recently expanded 2021 Fifa Club World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, although Shanghai is fascinated in keeping the Olympics. — AFP