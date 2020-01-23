Even starts a goal-oriented savings platform

divide

The startup of Financial Wellness Technology Even is introducing a new savings solution that allows users to achieve three goals at the same time, the company said on Thursday (January 23).

Even customers can reserve up to 10 percent of their paychecks for each goal they set. The money is automatically deposited into the corresponding account of the respective destination.

“With the fragmentation of today’s financial systems, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to determine how their next paycheck will be compared to the upcoming bills, making saving almost impossible,” said CEO Jon Schlossberg.

“We solve this problem by integrating payroll, attendance, and banking systems to get a complete picture of each user’s financial condition, eliminating the guesswork. Now we are giving members more control over how they want to save by putting money aside for specific and specific goals, ”he said.

Members can use Even’s savings solution to give their goals a unique name with a corresponding emoji. Users can set up automatic transfers of up to 10 percent of each paycheck per goal for a maximum of 30 percent. Goals can be changed at any time and customers can withdraw money whenever they want.

To date, customers have deposited more than $ 21 million into their savings account. The average even savings customer deposited $ 167 within three months.

Walmart is one of the many employers who offer Even’s financial wellness platform as an HR benefit. David Hoke, senior director of health and well-being at Walmart, told CNN that approximately 81,000 retailers use Even’s savings product.

Other benefits include custom budget planning, spending notifications, and early access to paychecks with no interest or transaction fees.

A survey was recently commissioned to show that 65 percent of Americans have no financial planning and only a fifth of respondents said they saved six months of living costs.

FinTechs and payment technology companies are looking for ways to use technology to tie employees to their wages as needed. This is often about helping workers avoid the sometimes harmful payday loan trap. Walmart closed a deal with Even in 2017.

