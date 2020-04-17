“Even the best have these little flaws”: Mohammed Shami reveals to fire Virat Kohli – cricket

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday revealed he will fire Indian skipper Virat Kohli. A quick bowler of his right hand said that with all the time he had spent with Kohli, he had learned his strengths and weaknesses. “There are a lot of things that come with playing and spending quality time with another player. You know not only his strengths but also his weaknesses. As a bowler, you need to continue working in weak areas,” Shami quoted the IANS news agency as saying.

A quick right-handed bowler added that even the best in the business have “small flaws”. “You can’t deny the fact that he is the best in the business, but even the best has those small flaws that you can work on. You just have to choose one factor and focus on it,” he said.

Also Read: 5 Most Influential Incidents in IPL History

“Say, for example, what area has been bothering mice lately? You’re working on it then. I’ve fired it many times before (in the IPL) and without going into much detail I’ll say you just have to work on the weak zone.” further revealed by Shami.

Asked about his relationship with skipper Kohli, Shami said the Indian captain was backing his bowling to the core. “Do I have to say this? I think the results testify that Virat supports us to the core. He has always given us that freedom to do what we are sure of. Also, it is very important at international level to have a captain who knows your strengths and weaknesses. and it also supports you. That in turn helps you pick up the game, “he said.

Also read: I can give in writing that she will be on the Indian side regardless of IPL: Harbhajan Singh

“Also, Virat has a lot of confidence in our abilities and he achieves the result because as a bowler, all you need is for the captain to support you and believe in you and your vision,” he added.

.