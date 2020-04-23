Even Trump Now Says Georgia Mission To Start A Business Is A Dumb Idea

Georgia governor Brian KempRecent reports that his state will begin reopening businesses such as bowling alleys, hairdressers, movie theaters, and restaurants Friday were met with criticism. for a variety of reasons, because many fear the governor’s policy could put a new spin on the epidemic. “The concern is that when trying to push the opening of the economy illegally, we risk putting many lives in danger,” Kemp 2018 argued. Stacey Abrams to say. “Nothing about this is understandable.” Kemp, however, has refused to back down from his plan – even after losing the support of one of his staunchest friends: President Donald TrumpThe.

The day after Trump called Kemp a “competent person” who “knew what he was doing,” the president reiterated his support Wednesday, saying when he made the usual news. he “disagrees [s] with” the order to start a business. Trump said he told Kemp that he disagrees with his decision to open the “offended” areas of the White House’s proposed reopening, which only covers large areas of land, roads, and roads. dinners, and gyms are back as part of the state’s first reopening. Trump said “But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right … but I disagree with him on what he’s doing.” President Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses such as hairdressers and parlors using facial recognition, is “too soon,” the president said, adding that he was disappointed with the decision. disagreed with Kemp “just in time.” “You know what, you might have to wait a little longer until you get to the second level,” Trump said. “So do I agree with him? No. But I respect him, and I will let him make the decision. How do I do that? No. “The president said he” told [Kemp] that I totally disagree, “although CNN disagreed with this request, citing sources who say Trump and the Vice President Mike Pence substituted “support and praise” for the governor’s call with Kemp last night.

Trump’s public face-to-face on Georgia’s reopening campaign came when Kemp went through fire even from others on the right, including Southerner and Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham tweeting Wednesday that he agrees with Trump’s “concern about Georgia going ‘too fast’ with the new business opening. “Graham said,” I have great respect for Kemp County and believe that a future reopening may happen sooner but we should get Phase I soon, “Kemp announced his resignation. is working as Georgia’s outbreak of fatal and fatal disease is increasing, and the state has not had a 14-day coronavirus reported by White House officials. The state is starting to reopen. As a result, Kemp’s decision has made a huge impact in his state, with many governors encouraging their votes to stay in the House and the Republican primary. business solution to stay afloat. “He gave a financial advance,” Diane Spring, owner of Maxim Barbers in downtown Atlanta, told the Wall Street Journal. “[Kemp’s] release it looks like it has become our favorite, but I’m more than happy to run my business now.”

Kemp, however, promised to push ahead with its reopening, despite the president’s disapproval. In a Twitter statement released following Trump’s announcement, the governor praised the president on “leadership and vision,” but defended his administration’s order to open the door. business. Kemp, who did not know the coronavirus was infected by the asymptomatic carrier until the beginning of April, said in his decision. “We will continue with this initiative to protect the lives — and the lives — of all Georgians. Like the thousands of businesses currently operating across Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen should follow the Minimum Wage Act, which is healthy. cleanliness and safety of staff and guests. “The governor is not defending why he chose special deals like barber shops, hairdressers, gyms, bowling houses, movie theaters, and restaurants. – certainly “the list of businesses that are closest to you,” according to my colleagues Bess Levin noting – as a first-time reopening, or why it was against Trump’s proposed reopening.

.