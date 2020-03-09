Even with Coronavirus, Bernie and Biden will miss Trump

Neither Joe Biden nor Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, despite Democratic attempts to politically capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak, Scott Adams, Dilbert’s cartoon creator and Loserthink author. : How Untrained Brains Are Ruining America, scheduled for Sunday by Sirius XM’s Breitbart News.

Heading into the Democratic race for a presidential candidate and the coming general election, special guest Joel Pollak invited Adams’s evaluation of the primary contest between Biden and Sanders.

“I think it will slightly change the benefits (between Biden and Sanders) for a while until Trump succeeds who wins because the media likes a horse race,” Adams responded, adding: ” they will propose who is slightly behind. “

TO LISTEN:

Adams continued: “I would be surprised if Bernie didn’t have some kind of pop (a good week to come) just to make it interesting. I think it will change the opportunities and it can be exciting until the end.”

Sanders’ appeal is too narrow among Democrats to allow the Vermont senator any chance of being elected president, Adams estimated.

“Bernie’s problem can be expressed in this way: You get basically zero Republicans in the vote,” Adam emphasized. “(Bernie Sanders) will get anyone who thinks they can benefit from his policies by voting on him, and some people are nice, they are Democrats who say, ‘Well, although it will cost me money, I would people have health care. “”

Adams went on, “There must be, right above my head; there must be 25% of solid Democrats who say,” You know, I work for my money. Can I keep it? “I think all it takes is a slip. I think so solid (I will only put one number), 25 percent of Democrats would realize that it is not in their best interest (to vote for Bernie Sanders). “

Current economic circumstances hurt Sanders, Adams determined.

“I don’t want to change a system that works,” Adam said. “Now, if you were coronavirus, you would see a system that works better than the economy has ever worked. It’s the best economy of all time, and it’s irrational to change things when they work well, even if they aren’t perfect. get yourself started and zero in on this situation and you can count on a solid 25% of Democrats saying, “You know, it doesn’t make sense, the size and the risk of the reward before us. “”

Adams added: “So I think Bernie is completely impossible to get elected.”

Adams attributed Biden’s frequent misstatements to impaired cognition.

“Biden’s problem, of course, is obvious, it’s his mental state in decline,” Adams said. “What I predicted is that we would have a Joe Biden … get the nomination and that he chooses – to bolster his campaign – someone younger, ideally female, (color) person and Kamala (Harris) stands out. Obviously there is, but wouldn’t that, in the eyes of the voters, at least in the eyes of voters, make a kind of president?

Biden that selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate would make the California senator seem to be “someone who has the power behind the throne and who thinks he supports Harris, be it the Democrats or billionaires or donors, “he stated. He added: “It will seem like they were in charge just for Biden to mentally look like a weak candidate.”

Pollak asked if the coronavirus outbreak could cost Trump the election.

Adams responded, “If you would bet, you would not bet people would understand that (Donald Trump) did not cause the coronavirus and closed airports.”

Adams concluded, “I think you’ll see that we barely control it, which doesn’t mean we stop the virus. It just doesn’t mean we don’t overload. Find out a way to keep the economy going, at least, until it’s I can overcome. ”

