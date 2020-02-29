[even-with-muhyiddin-as-pm,-rais-yatim-promises-dr-m-will-not-let-country-descend-to-chaos]

Tan Sri Rais Yatim claimed currently that interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not direct the place to chaos, even as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is established to be his successor tomorrow. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Veteran politician Tan Sri Rais Yatim claimed nowadays that interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not lead the nation to chaos, even as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is established to be his successor tomorrow.

Questioned whether or not Dr Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan will posed a threat to Muhyiddin’s appointment, the Negri Sembilan Bersatu chief mentioned a merged 24 years’ experience in administering the state, Dr Mahathir would know that his motion have outcomes that will impact the jogging of the region.

“I do not feel [that will happen] and the individuals will categorical their views.

“As a sensible person, I believe that he does not want to see this region be in chaos, as he has been primary minister for 24 a long time,” he explained to reporters immediately after conference Muhyiddin at the latter’s home tonight, referring to Dr Mahathir.

As the swearing-in time — scheduled at 10.30am tomorrow will get nearer, PH is believed to be creating a last-ditch endeavor is selecting up momentum in Yayasan Al-Bukhary to exhibit that there is enough votes from users of Dewan Rakyat for Dr Mahathir to be PM yet again.

Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil had broadcast a are living online video on the happenings within the setting up, boasting that PH now have 114 MPs on their facet, two much more than the minimum 112 to form a governing administration.

There’s also talks that PH will consider to desk a vote of no-self esteem to Muhyiddin when the Dewan Rakyat converge in seating on March nine.

Rais, however, is self-assured that Muhyiddin will be in a position to sail by means of all these and proved his management capabilities.

“Every jungles have thorn and vines and I am self-assured that Muhyiddin had the capability to eradicate and overcome it and when he was at the place (as key minister) he had a few matters he could do and I imagine he would be ready to rationalise [the resistance],” he claimed.