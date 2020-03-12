Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus Worries (Continuously Updated)

With cities, states and venues taking extreme precautions regarding the spread of coronavirus, there’s an increasing likelihood that almost anything that involves large crowds is going to be postponed or canceled over the next few days.

We’ll be updating the list daily, but do check the website of any venue or event you plan on attending. In the meantime, be safe, keep a healthy social distance from crowds and wash your hands, etc.

Music

South by Southwest

Status: Canceled

More info: The cancellation forced the Austin festival to lay off a third of its staff.

Coachella

Status: Postponed

More info: The Indio, California festival will now take place on the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Stagecoach

Status: Postponed

More info: The festival has been pushed to the weekend of Oct. 23.

Ultra Music Festival

Status: Canceled

More info: Instead of providing refunds, Ultra is offering replacement tickets for the 2021 festival.

Broadway Theater

Status: Canceled indefinitely

More info: The Broadway League announced Thursday that all theaters will halt performances beginning at 5 p.m. on March 12.

Pearl Jam North American tour

Status: Postponed

More info: The band scrapped all of their US and Canadian tour dates through April, promising to reschedule them for a later time.

Zac Brown Band tour

Status: Postponed

More info: “This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band wrote in a statement.

Pentatonix tour

Status: Postponed

More info: “Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is, simply, no longer possible for us to execute this tour the way we want to: safely, confidently and completely,” the group said.

“Bans Off My Body” Planned Parenthood benefit concert

Status: Canceled

More info: The event, originally scheduled for March 14, was supposed to feature a performance by Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur of Hole.

Dark Mofo festival

Status: Canceled

More info: Bon Iver was scheduled to perform at the Australian festival in June.

Treefort Fest

Status: Postponed

More info: The Boise festival has been pushed to Sept. 23-27

World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert

Status: Canceled

More info: Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and the Veronicas were slated to perform at the Australian benefit.

Tomorrowland Winter

Status: Canceled

More info: The French EDM festival was canceled after the country’s government placed a ban on all indoor gatherings of 5,000 people or more.

Carlos Santana tour

Status: Canceled

More info: The European leg of the tour is canceled (and fans who purchased tickets will receive refunds), but there’s currently no word on whether the North American dates will go on as planned.

Big Ears Festival

Status: Canceled

More info: Originally slated for March 26-29, the festival is offering refunds to anyone who purchased tickets.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Status: Postpone

More info: Originally scheduled for May 2nd in Cleveland, the ceremony will be postponed to a future date.

Sports

NBA

Status: Suspended indefinitely

More Info: Starting late last night, the NBA suspended games to an undetermined time.

NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament

Status: Affected

More info: No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Duke announced Thursday they will forfeit their right to play in the tourney. NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas. Only essential staff and limited family will be in attendance for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Conference USA Conference Basketball Tournaments

Status: Affected/Canceled

More info: All of the major conference tournaments are being played behind closed doors, with only team staff and media in attendance. After beginning as scheduled, the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden was canceled outright at halftime of the first game.

PGA Tour/Players Championship

Status: Affected

More info: While fans were in attendance for the opening round of the Players Championship on Thursday, the remaining rounds will be played without spectators. The PGA is yet to comment on the status of future events.

Major League Baseball

Status: Affected/Postponed

More info: Though it isn’t official, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well.

NHL

Status: Suspended

More info: Starting with Thursday night’s games, all contests in the 2019-20 National Hockey League season have been suspended indefinitely.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League

Status: Suspended

More info: Thursday night’s Europa League games will go ahead as planned, with all subsequent games in both competitions postponed until further notice.

Italian Serie A Soccer

Status: Suspended

More info: For now, the Serie A season is on hold until April 3. Daniele Rugani — who plays for current league leaders Juventus — has tested positive for the virus. It is possible the season will be canceled outright, with no champion crowned; a possible move to a knockout format among the league’s top teams has also been touted.

English Premier League Soccer

Status: Affected

More info: All of this weekend’s matches are currently planning to go ahead as scheduled, but will be played behind closed doors, with only club staff and members of the media in attendance. Also, matches will not be shown in pubs to avoid a congregation of people.

Spanish La Liga Soccer

Status: Postponed

More info: The Spanish FA has postponed all matches for at least two weeks. Real Madrid players are currently under quarantine after a player on the club’s basketball team tested positive for the virus.

Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Season

Status: Postponed

More info: The season was supposed to open on March 20 but now, according to NPB commissioner Atsushi Saito, the season may not begin until April.

Mount Everest

Status: Partially Closed

More info: China has closed the Tibet side of Mount Everest to climbers for the spring season.

Ivy League NCAA Conference Tournament

Status: Canceled

More info: The Ivy League’s two regular-season champions — the Princeton women and Yale men — will receive the conference’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

College Basketball Invitational

Status: Canceled

More info: The CBI — a postseason tournament comprised of teams that didn’t make March Madness or the NIT — won’t be held in 2020.

ATP Tour

Status: Postponed

More info: After earlier canceling the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the ATP Tour has announced a six-week suspension of tour events, which includes additional Masters Series tournaments in Miami and Monte-Carlo.

International Sporting Events in Argentina

Status: Canceled

More info: The Argentine government canceled all international sporting events in the country in March, including the South American swimming championship, World Cup fencing events and Olympic boxing qualifiers.

Fed Cup Finals

Status: Postponed

More info: The 12-team women’s tennis tournament was set to be played from April 14-19 in Budapest, Hungary, but has now been suspended indefinitely. The International Tennis Federation still hopes to stage the event in 2020.

Seattle Mariners Home Games

Status: Moved

More info: The Mariners will not play their home games at Safeco Field in Seattle through the end of March following the state of Washington’s decision to ban large group events. It’s unclear where the team will play the games but they are working with the commissioner’s office to solve the issue.

Overwatch League Matches

Status: Canceled

More info: The global esports league has canceled all matches through March and April for its teams in North America, Europe and Asia.

World Figure Skating Championships

Status: Canceled

More info: Set to bring nearly 200 skaters from more than 50 countries to Montreal, the premier skating competition was supposed to begin next week.

Automotive

Geneva International Motor Show

Status: Canceled

More info: The first major global auto show to be canceled or postponed, it would have run through March 17. Most of the automakers did online vehicle debuts instead.

Beijing International Automotive Exhibition

Status: Postponed

More info: The annual auto show in China, the world’s largest car market, was originally set for April 21 to 30. The new dates have yet to be announced.

New York Auto Show

Status: Postponed

More info: The original April dates have already been rescheduled for August 28 to September 6, with two press preview days on August 26 and 27.

MotoGP (International Motorcycle Racing Series)

Status: Postponed

More info: The postponements are coming fast in the world of MotoGP. The first event in Qatar on March 8 was canceled (for the top-tier racing class), the second in Thailand is postponed from March 22 until October 4, the third in Austin, Texas from April 5 until November 15, and now the fourth in Argentina from April 19 until November 20. Expect more rescheduling.

Formula 1

Status: One race postponed

More info: The F1 organization says it is taking “a scientific approach to the outbreak,” meaning it will consider races individually. The Chinese Grand Prix is the only race that has been officially postponed from its original dates of April 17 to 19, though no new dates have been set. At the moment the Bahrain Grand Prix is going ahead March 20 to 22 as “a participants-only event.” Check here for updates.

Parks/Outdoor

Japan Cherry Blossom Festivals

Status: Two major events canceled

More info: Japan’s cherry blossom season, a major domestic and international travel event, is being curtailed with Tokyo’s Nakameguro district and Osaka Mint festivals being canceled so far.

Conferences / Awards

E3

Status: Canceled

More info: The annual video game conference, set for early June in Los Angeles, has been canceled.

CinemaCon 2020

Status: Canceled

More info: The movie theater industry event in Las Vegas usually attracts a global crowd — many of whom would now conceivably be unable to attend.

James Beard Awards

Status: Postponed

More info: The foodie awards are supposedly now going to happen during the summer. The new schedule: “The postponement includes the James Beard Media Awards (originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, in New York City), the Leadership Awards (Sunday, May 3, in Chicago), and the Restaurant & Chef Awards (Monday, May 4, in Chicago). As of now, the nominee announcement will be made on March 25 from Philadelphia as scheduled.”

Movies

No Time to Die

Status: Postponed to November 25th

More info: Set to open in early April — with Daniel Craig already making the publicity rounds — the next Bond film is now set for late fall.

A Quiet Place Part II

Status: Postponed TBD

More info: Set up to crush the box office next weekend (some estimates had the horror sequel earning $60 million), the film’s been postponed to a future date yet to be determined.

Fast 9

Status: Postponed

More info: Originally scheduled to open in May, the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise will now open in April 2021.

TV

For now, the late-night talk shows are going on without an audience. Starting this week, the no-crowd policy will also apply to daytime shows like Ellen, The View and Today.

According to TV Guide, production on Riverdale was recently suspended, along with upcoming seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Parades/Holiday Events

St. Patrick’s Day parades in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Boston, New York, Chicago and Ireland have either been postponed or scrapped.

Cruises

Princess and Viking have halted all cruises for the near future.