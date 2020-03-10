Events – Cosmic shock

SXSW 2020
Cosmic Clash’s mission is to bring groups to you and to you, and this SXSW is no different. We’ve put together a list of shows and parties that (we believe) are still moving forward. There are bands to see and places to support!
This list will be updated as best we can, so check back periodically.
If your event is continuing and you would like to be on this list, contact us at (email protected).
If your event appears in the list and should not be, let us know and we will resolve it.
Also, wash your hands, dirty animals.
Saturday March 14th
Saturday at Soundcheck – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/295769298056573/
Local Sounds – Far away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/195215448395959/
It remains the third annual boiling of Austin cucumbers
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/620207035379152/
KUTX Presents: Walker Lukens, Nolan Potters Nightmare Band and more – Barracuda
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/210111526840110/
Megafauna, VIQUEEN, The Von Tramps – Wall hole
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2484965148419195/
Austin Town Hall vs Side One Track One – Vegas Hotel and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/502788187311588/
South of Cipher 2020 – Heard Presents – Parish
FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/193831018631533/
Celebration of the Beautiful Game – Austin Hymn – Empire Control Room
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-anthem-presents-a-c Celebration-of-the-beautiful-game-tickets-96588736511
The Watters – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/184759616088177/
KVRX Presents: Grivo, Bloody Knives, Sweet Pills and More – Wall Hole
FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3589122247825767/
Strange Brew 9 – Undercover Curiosty and Do512 – Vegas Hotel and Volstead –
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/178888566719756/
Off Radar – Sound Pollution Reserve – Far Away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505588787009572/
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349/
Night Stars – Wall hole
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/245368253144619/
Spring Break Boogie 9 Kickoff – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236632940705390/
SX-SWASS: TEXAS EDITION – The End of a Vintage, Lo-Fi Vintage – Vegas Hotel and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/853735938384089/
Shred Patty Day – Distance away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/635020480629994/
East X East Austin – For Creative Spite – Sahara Lounge
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546716412105155/
Spewfest SXSW – Mas Music, Free Lunch Recordings, Freezfest – Wall Hole
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/249690579364054/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks/
St. Patricks Day with Dirty River Boys and Warren Hood Boys – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/548195689388591/
Winspear_Sooper_Day Party – Barracuda
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/217956749605866/
SXSW LEVITATION – Records Tower – Vegas Hotel and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505577643483695/
InCider Showcase – For Creative Spite – Moontown Cider Company
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/884772858628957/
Haus of Femme – Room Away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897284900314864/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926640908063
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-2/
Day of the week at Barry’s – Barracuda
FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3775017082516096/
Showcase of SXSW branded corn chips – Wall hole
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/707316393410628/
Sunshine Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502/
Stoner Jam – Distance away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/172787350813871/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine
RSVP of FB: https: //www.facebook.com/events/631926654241395
Spite Nites on Blue House Day – One for the Creator – Blue House
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/142269163671732/
Spring Thing – Bird Barn – Electric Church
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3127445194146403/
Grungecake Showcase: Neapolitan – Hear Gifts – Parish
RSVP: https://www.theparishaustin.com/event-details/TWL1878282/grungecake-showcase-neapolitan-featuring-sebu-simonian-mi-chel-rose-more/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-3/
A Cosmic Nowruz with Atash – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/792847247904342/
KUTX 98.9 Horizons – RadioX: LatinMusic: Los Pinkys Set – Radio Coffee and Beer
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/569347183661097/
Three Feet Dog Day Holiday Hair Vol 7 – Austin Chronicle – Vegas Hotel and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/219878382589277/
First Day of Radio Milk Holiday – White Jeans – Radio Milk Recording
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/
Dreamy Life Records Party – Far Away
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/611287672782443/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926657574728
Spite Nites on Day Two of Blue House – For Creative Spite – Blue House
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236685877490771/
Spider Ball 2020 – The Barn Bird – Spider House Cafe & Ballroom
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2478844189039853/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-4/
Unofficial AF: more music, cold lunch recordings, Freezfest: The Jackalope
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546269685628519/
Do512 introduces The Big One 2020 – Barracuda
Do512 RSVP: https://2020.do512.com/thebigone
Day Two of Radio Milk Party – White Jeans – Milk Radio Record
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/
South Austin Soul Fest – Away away
FB RSVP: TBA connection
Spite Nites on Blue House Day three – For Creative Spite – Blue House
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/203790844063861/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-5/
Boil Cosmic Bayou – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/557321348466958/
Golden Goat II – More music, Cold Lunch Records, Lifey Dream Records- Electric Church
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/264850131166865/
Sundays Far – Far Distance
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/578111632746138/?event_time_id=578111659412802
Sunday at Soundtrack: Rock Fried Southern – Still Austin Whiskey
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/soundtrack-sundays-southern-fried-rock/
(No special order)