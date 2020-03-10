Events – Cosmic shock

ENTERTAINMENT

Cosmic Clash’s mission is to bring groups to you and to you, and this SXSW is no different. We’ve put together a list of shows and parties that (we believe) are still moving forward. There are bands to see and places to support!

This list will be updated as best we can, so check back periodically.

If your event is continuing and you would like to be on this list, contact us at (email protected).

If your event appears in the list and should not be, let us know and we will resolve it.

Also, wash your hands, dirty animals.

SXSW 2020 Music Week events

Saturday March 14th

Saturday at Soundcheck – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/295769298056573/

Local Sounds – Far away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/195215448395959/

It remains the third annual boiling of Austin cucumbers

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/620207035379152/

KUTX Presents: Walker Lukens, Nolan Potters Nightmare Band and more – Barracuda

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/210111526840110/

Megafauna, VIQUEEN, The Von Tramps – Wall hole

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2484965148419195/



Sunday March 15th

Austin Town Hall vs Side One Track One – Vegas Hotel and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/502788187311588/

South of Cipher 2020 – Heard Presents – Parish

FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/193831018631533/

Celebration of the Beautiful Game – Austin Hymn – Empire Control Room

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-anthem-presents-a-c Celebration-of-the-beautiful-game-tickets-96588736511

The Watters – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/184759616088177/

KVRX Presents: Grivo, Bloody Knives, Sweet Pills and More – Wall Hole

FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3589122247825767/





Monday March 16th

Strange Brew 9 – Undercover Curiosty and Do512 – Vegas Hotel and Volstead –

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/178888566719756/

Off Radar – Sound Pollution Reserve – Far Away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505588787009572/

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349/

Night Stars – Wall hole

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/245368253144619/

Tuesday March 17th

Spring Break Boogie 9 Kickoff – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236632940705390/

SX-SWASS: TEXAS EDITION – The End of a Vintage, Lo-Fi Vintage – Vegas Hotel and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/853735938384089/



Shred Patty Day – Distance away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/635020480629994/

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349

East X East Austin – For Creative Spite – Sahara Lounge

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546716412105155/

Spewfest SXSW – Mas Music, Free Lunch Recordings, Freezfest – Wall Hole

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/249690579364054/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks/

St. Patricks Day with Dirty River Boys and Warren Hood Boys – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/548195689388591/

Winspear_Sooper_Day Party – Barracuda

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/217956749605866/

Wednesday, March 18th

SXSW LEVITATION – Records Tower – Vegas Hotel and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505577643483695/



InCider Showcase – For Creative Spite – Moontown Cider Company

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/884772858628957/

Haus of Femme – Room Away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897284900314864/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926640908063

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-2/

Day of the week at Barry’s – Barracuda

FB’s RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3775017082516096/

Showcase of SXSW branded corn chips – Wall hole

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/707316393410628/

Sunshine Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502/

Thursday, March 19th

Stoner Jam – Distance away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/172787350813871/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine

RSVP of FB: https: //www.facebook.com/events/631926654241395

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679262586347

Spite Nites on Blue House Day – One for the Creator – Blue House

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/142269163671732/

Spring Thing – Bird Barn – Electric Church

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/3127445194146403/

Grungecake Showcase: Neapolitan – Hear Gifts – Parish

RSVP: https://www.theparishaustin.com/event-details/TWL1878282/grungecake-showcase-neapolitan-featuring-sebu-simonian-mi-chel-rose-more/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-3/

A Cosmic Nowruz with Atash – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/792847247904342/

KUTX 98.9 Horizons – RadioX: LatinMusic: Los Pinkys Set – Radio Coffee and Beer

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/569347183661097/

Sunshine Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502



Friday March 20th

Three Feet Dog Day Holiday Hair Vol 7 – Austin Chronicle – Vegas Hotel and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/219878382589277/



First Day of Radio Milk Holiday – White Jeans – Radio Milk Recording

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/



Dreamy Life Records Party – Far Away

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/611287672782443/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – Bird Medicine

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926657574728

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679259253014

Spite Nites on Day Two of Blue House – For Creative Spite – Blue House

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236685877490771/



Spider Ball 2020 – The Barn Bird – Spider House Cafe & Ballroom

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2478844189039853/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-4/



Unofficial AF: more music, cold lunch recordings, Freezfest: The Jackalope

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546269685628519/

Sunshine Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536613277834

Saturday, March 21

Do512 introduces The Big One 2020 – Barracuda

Do512 RSVP: https://2020.do512.com/thebigone

Day Two of Radio Milk Party – White Jeans – Milk Radio Record

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/

South Austin Soul Fest – Away away

FB RSVP: TBA connection

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679249253015

Spite Nites on Blue House Day three – For Creative Spite – Blue House

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/203790844063861/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-5/

Boil Cosmic Bayou – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/557321348466958/

Golden Goat II – More music, Cold Lunch Records, Lifey Dream Records- Electric Church

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/264850131166865/

Sunshine Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536609944501

Sunday March 22nd

Sundays Far – Far Distance

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/578111632746138/?event_time_id=578111659412802

Sunday at Soundtrack: Rock Fried Southern – Still Austin Whiskey

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/soundtrack-sundays-southern-fried-rock/

(No special order)