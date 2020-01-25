Events or not, politics and the Olympic Games are closely linked – KGET 17

More than half a century later, Tommie Smith and John Carlos are steeped in Olympic tradition – their names inscribed in the Olympic Hall of Fame in the United States, their portrait an indelible element of the universal sports landscape.

As for the raised fist salute that turned them into Olympic icons, while symbolizing the power that athletes have for the short time on their biggest stage – it is still prohibited.

This was the warning this month in the announcement by the IOC, whose Athletes’ Commission banned kneeling and hand gestures during medal ceremonies and competition. This is all part of an attempt to suppress political protests at the Tokyo Games this summer.

“The eyes of the world will be on athletes and the Olympic Games,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a passionate defense of the rules.

IOC athlete representative Kirsty Coventry described the advice as a way to clarify an issue that has confused athletes and authorities for decades.

The ever-bubbling question resurfaced last year when two American athletes – Gwen Berry and Race Imboden – used medal ceremonies to make political statements at the Pan American Games. These actions provoked a strong rebuke from the American Olympic and Paralympic committees, but the groups still seem confused and in conflict over the whole affair. (The USOPC only hosted Smith and Carlos at an officially sanctioned event in 2016.)

The IOC obtained its Athletes’ Commission, which has often contradicted the main movements of athletes in other Olympic fields, to position itself on the issue and offer its advice. It was essentially no different from what the IOC itself has claimed for years. It is not surprising that some see it as a retrograde attempt, out of touch, to stifle an increasingly frank generation of athletes.

The proliferation of live television, let alone the media now available on social media, has enabled athletes – the best examples of recent years would be Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe, but there are dozens of others – d use sport to send a message.

Rapinoe’s reaction to the IOC announcement: “We will not be silenced.” As much as his game, Rapinoe’s candid fight for equal pay for the American women’s football team underscored the American victory in the World Cup last year and made it, in the minds of many, the most influential athlete of 2019.

“So much to do for the protests,” Rapinoe wrote on Instagram last weekend. “We do so little that we protest against.”

The Athletes’ Commission said that disciplinary measures would be taken “on a case-by-case basis if necessary” and indicated that the IOC, sports federations and the national governing bodies of athletes would be the ones who would have the power to appeal. He made no mention of what the sanctions might be. In this regard, this added confusion and could have served to highlight the disparity of power between the athletes, who are the series, and the agencies that run this multi-billion dollar business and, for all intents and purposes, control the invitation list.

Other unanswered questions in the guidance document:

Who, exactly, will judge individual cases and how will cases be judged?

Who, exactly, will have ultimate responsibility for enforcing sanctions?

Although these questions remained unanswered, the document included the reminder that “it is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be distinct from political, religious or any other type of interference”.

This concept, however, runs counter to the long history of the Olympic Games as a policy that has dominated the movement since its founding in 1896.

A truncated list includes:

—Hitler hosted the 1936 Winter and Summer Games in Nazi Germany.

– IOC President Avery Brundage dealt with the status of South Africa at the Olympic Games during apartheid.

– The massacre of Israeli athletes in 1972 during the Munich Games.

– The American boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, followed by the Soviet Union boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

“The award by the IOC of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, partly constrained by promises to highlight the country’s attempt to improve human rights.

Most recently, Bach found the standing committee at the United Nations, used the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea to improve relations between the Koreas, and spent a great deal of time negotiating deals with rulers who were kind enough to spend billions to organize the Olympics.

Although the IOC maintains that there are still places to make political statements in the Olympic space – press conferences and social media between them – it does not tolerate them on the playing field or on the medals stand . This made all the more striking the image that the IOC tweeted last Monday: Bach posing on a mountain with uniformed athletes from the United States and Iran at the Youth Olympic Games – a political statement during a a period of conflict aimed at advancing the long-standing IOC-led creed that the Olympic Games promote peace.

Peace itself depends on politics and the people who run the Olympics are well connected to this world.

No less than nine members of the IOC itself are princes, princesses, dukes or sheiks – and this list does not include the multitude of government officials involved in organizations that derive from the IOC. For example, half of the board of directors of the World Anti-Doping Agency comes from governments around the world.

Bach identified political concerns as a major divisive factor in the Russian doping scandal that has involved the Olympics for the past five years – implying that this is as much an East versus West issue as it ‘a decision based on meticulously accumulated evidence.

In the United States, the country that sends the largest contingent to the Olympic Games, wins the most medals and often places some of the most candid athletes on the podium, the last decision comes as it approaches what should be a year conflictual electoral system in the United States. .

Smith and Carlos were expelled from Mexico City after their protest. If history – to say nothing of Rapinoe’s reaction – is a guide, the IOC could be in a position to decide whether or not to make this same kind of statement.