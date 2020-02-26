everett-police-deal-with-domestic-assault-fees

An Everett police officer faces charges connected to the domestic assault right after officers from his personal section responded to a residence on Elm Road early Sunday early morning.

Dino D’Andrea, 32, who lives in Everett and has labored in the city’s police department for eight and a half many years, according to The Boston World, is currently being accused of assault and aggression versus a domestic member and intimidation of a witness.

Jennifer Peters, 32, also of Everett, is remaining charged with assault and assault in opposition to a house member.

D’Andrea and Peters ended up prosecuted in the Malden District Court docket on Monday and introduced by individual recognition. They are scheduled to return to courtroom on April 3, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Police had been named dwelling at two: 10 a.m. on Sunday immediately after a report of "an altercation between two functions." The two allegedly argued when the police arrived, and authorities found out that there experienced also been actual physical get in touch with. The two have been divided and arrested, in accordance to the district attorney's business office.

D’Andrea is now on administrative depart with spend, in accordance to the Balloon.