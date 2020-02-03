EVERGLOW talks about its first anniversary, first impressions of a new album and its promise for number 1

On February 3, EVERGLOW organized a showcase for the release of their first mini-album, “Reminiscence”.

Regarding their new title, “DUN DUN,” said Mia, “When we heard the song for the first time, I could see the performance taking shape on stage. I thought it suited the “concept and color of EVERGLOW. I fell in love with it at first sight. At the time, I wanted to start preparing the return immediately so that the fans could see the performance.”

EVERGLOW shared that their goal for this comeback was to get No. 1 on a music show. Onda said, “We worked very hard to prepare, so we are 90% satisfied with the results. If we get a trophy during the promotion (of the album), I think it will reach 100%. “

Asked about their promise to the fans if they get No. 1, Sihyeon said, “I want to go have a good meal with the fans. I will discuss this with our agency but I hope we can get there. She added: “The members also talked about singing with our parts exchanged on stage. “

EVERGLOW made its debut in March 2019 with “Bon Bon Chocolat”, which has been almost a year since their inception. The girl group is already preparing for a world tour next month, touring Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Jersey City and Los Angeles from March 6 to 15.

E: U said, “I still can’t believe we’re approaching the first anniversary of our debut. I feel like I’m in a daze, but I’m also happy. Because we will soon be touring abroad, we are still thinking about how to show our growth a little more. We will continue to work hard to show that we can grow and mature. “

EVERGLOW also talked about what they did between the release of “Adios” last year and “Reminiscence”. Onda said, “I have studied English a lot. People talk a lot about” inner beauty “these days, so I worked hard to exercise.”

Sihyeon said she watches a lot of television to prepare for future appearances on variety shows. “I did research to see how others participate in variety shows and say witty things and make people laugh,” she said. She added that she had achieved her dream last year by appearing on “Running Man” and meeting Yoo Jae Suk and said, “I love watching” Ask Us Anything “. I want to partner with Seo Jang Hoon. ”

Mia said, “I focus a lot on staying healthy. The choreography of this comeback is difficult, so I spent a lot of time training. I also did a lot of research to make strong expressions (on stage). “

Check out the EVERGLOW MV for “DUN DUN” here!

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)

