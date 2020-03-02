[everton-manager-ancelotti-hit-with-fa-demand-in-excess-of-ref-rage]

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is shown a pink card by referee Chris Kavanagh following the match towards Manchester United. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 3 — Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was billed with misconduct by the English Football Affiliation yesterday following his red card in Sunday’s one-1 attract with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was despatched off for his offended protests to referee Chris Kavanagh subsequent the final whistle at Goodison Park.

The Italian was annoyed after Everton had what they imagined was a stoppage-time winner by Dominic Calvert-Lewin dominated out for offside by VAR.

Ancelotti will facial area a great, or a touchline ban, if he is identified responsible.

“Carlo Ancelotti has been billed with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3,” an FA assertion examine.

“It is alleged that the Everton FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the discipline of enjoy at the conclusion of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to inappropriate conduct.

“He has right until Thursday five March 2020 to deliver a reaction.”

Calvert-Lewin’s late shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, only for the exertion to be disallowed following Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to be offside by video assistant referee Jonathan Moss. — AFP