Everton star Andre Gomes recreates ‘Cast Away’ as he channels Tom Hanks through coronavirus self-isolation

We’ve presently witnessed Cesc Fabregas emulate a person cinema icon during coronavirus self-isolation, and now Everton star Andre Gomes has finished the very same.

But even though previous Arsenal and Chelsea player Fabregas took to comedy – recreating the famous ‘Good Morning My Neighbours’ scene from the Eddie Murphy film ‘Coming to America’ – Gomes decided to go topical with a recreation of ‘Cast Away’.

Fabregas produced light-weight of a troubling condition previously this 7 days

The 2000 survival film starring Tom Hanks, who not too long ago examined positive for COVID-19, depicts a male stranded on an island just after a aircraft crash.

Hanks is brilliant in the motion picture, but the true star is his lone companion – the volleyball, Wilson, named following the ball’s producers.

And Gomes decided to lighten the mood in these troubling times by sharing his individual variation of the movie – even starring his incredibly personal Wilson.

The Portugal midfielder, who only lately returned to actively playing just after a serious personal injury, says to his ball companion: “Oh, I do not even know which day is today.

“It’s been a although at household.. lack of foodstuff.. it’s difficult eh?

Gomes has been trying to lighten the mood while at home

“What? I don’t know.. probably a few additional months.

“Imagine for me.. I was out of soccer for 4 months.. devoid of touching the ball.. and now that I’m back again I have to sit at house.. it is terrible, definitely bad.

“What can we do?

“Some training.. Netflix.. performing the challenge individuals place on Instagram.. that’s it.”

Clive Tyldesley commentates on wife producing lasagne as coronavirus cancels soccer throughout nation

When Gomes and his Everton teammates return to the pitch remains to be found.

All expert football in England is suspended right until April 3 at the earliest, and the Premier League are assembly currently to assess the problem and endeavor to formulate a plan as to how the 2019/20 year can be concluded.

You can view Andre Gomes’ amazing video, in complete, at the leading of the page…