Everton vs Manchester United dwell stream: How to check out Premier League clash – Television set channel, kick-off time, crew information

Everton and Manchester United go head-to-head this weekend in a important clash in the race for a major 4 complete.

Everton are five factors powering United in fifth but misplaced to Arsenal past weekend to put up with a set again in their upturn in kind.

Getty Photographs – Getty Man United star Mason Greenwood scored from Everton earlier this season

United have improved not too long ago, profitable 3- at residence to Watford final Sunday, and are just a few factors driving Chelsea in fourth.

Each sides are keen to finish in the Champions League places this season and their assembly at Goodison Park could go along way to choosing to can declare just one.

Everton vs Gentleman United: Date and kick-off time

The Premier League clash will be held on Sunday, March one and will kick-off at 2pm.

The two teams drew one-1 at Aged Trafford in December with Mason Greenwood cancelling out an very own aim from Victor Lindelof.

Everton received this clash very last year 4-.

Everton vs Male United: Tv set channel and are living stream

The game is staying broadcast on Sky Athletics Premier League and Sky Sports activities Key Occasion from 1pm.

Sky Sports shoppers can are living stream this through the application utilizing their mobile, tablet or computer system equipment.

If not, you can obtain a Sky Sports activities Working day Move from NowTV for £8.99.

Everton vs Man United: Staff information

Lucas Digne has a muscle mass personal injury and could pass up out when Theo Walcott is a doubt as properly with a knee difficulty.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is Everton’s only verified absentee.

United striker Anthony Martial has a thigh damage and may well have to sit the match out.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford keep on being on the sidelines.

Getty Pictures – Getty Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton get on Man United this weekend

Everton vs Male United: Match stats