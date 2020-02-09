Everton want to sign Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt

Everton is reportedly interested in signing Wigan Wonderkid Joe Gelhardt, who has been named “Next Wayne Rooney”.

The 17-year-old has made comparisons with the legend of Manchester United and England for his pace and performance.

Rex functions

Joe Gelhardt made 15 appearances in the first team for Wigan

And The Sun claims that Everton director Marcel Brandts keeps an eye on Gelhardt.

The striker, who made his senior debut as a 16-year-old, made 15 appearances in the first team for Wigan.

He scored his first goal in professional football in September in a 2-2 draw against Hull.

Gelhardt signed a new contract with Wigan in November, the club not disclosing the length.

AFP or licensor

Wayne Rooney currently plays for Derby in the championship

The Latcis could find it even harder to keep their talented youngsters relegated to League One this season.

Paul Cook’s team is 22nd in the championship table and has a four point lead.

Gelhardt would have been lucky enough to imitate Rooney’s career.

Rooney went through the ranks in Everton and played for the first team as a teenager before earning a £ 20m switch to Manchester United in 2004.

He won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and a Champions League Cup in a hugely successful 13-year tenure at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old is England’s top scorer of all times with 53 goals and holds the same record at United with 253 goals.