Everton wants to be in the top 6 of the Premier League this season and qualify for Europe, says Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman believes Everton can secure European qualifications this season after a spectacular form upswing in the past six weeks.

Only Liverpool has scored more points than Toffees since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed coach. The only defeat in the league was Manchester City.

Seamus Coleman has supported Everton to finish in the top six this season

In the first part of the campaign under Marco Silva, Everton was only able to get 14 points from 15 Premier League games.

Ancelotti has now raised the same amount in just seven games, and earlier this week Coleman backed the Merseysiders to finish in the top six.

“We are looking at European areas,” said Coleman. “Our league form was very good, so hopefully we can do it.

“We are only three points behind the first six and are playing much better now.

“That must be the goal when you play for a football club this size. It’s funny how things can change, but we have to keep the shape we showed.”

To the impact Ancelotti has had since arriving at the club, Coleman added: “I never like it when a manager leaves.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has lost just one of his seven opening games in the Premier League

“But since Duncan [Ferguson] and the boss [Ancelotti] came in, we’ve had a large number of encounters.

“His resume speaks for itself. The boys come to training and want to listen and learn from him.

“He made small improvements in training. It was really competitive and fun.

“He’s probably got a better setup than he imagined, so Duncan deserves a lot of praise too.”

Coleman stressed the importance of giving something back to the wider community when he spoke to Everton at the community event on Thursday.

The Republic of Ireland skipper has been a passionate supporter of the initiative since arriving at Goodison Park from Sligo Rovers 11 years ago.

“It’s been an ongoing project at the club for many years,” said Coleman. “We’ve always had Everton in the community and that’s something that all players get involved with.”

“All the cameras are here today, but we do that regularly. It’s great to be able to come to put a smile on the kids’ faces. That is the most important thing.

“We always have a meeting to remind the boys of what Everton is doing in the community.

“We are very happy with the dressing room we have. We have had a few ups and downs over the years but the characters we have introduced over the years have been great.

“Lucas [Digne] and Richarlison are great people and they really enjoy this element of our work.

“It is so important when you play for this football club that you give your all on the field, but apart from it, and the overall picture of it is Everton in the community and it helps change people’s lives.”

Everton in the community is the official Everton Football Club charity and one of the UK’s top sports charities. The game against Crystal Palace this weekend is the community-determined birthday game for Everton. The charity is celebrating 32 years of helping needy people across Merseyside.