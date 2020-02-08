Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his third Premier League goal against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on February 8, 2020. – Action images via Reuters

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Everton moved up to seventh place and was within five points of the top four in the Premier League as the resurgence continued under Carlo Ancelotti with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the Toffees, who have won five games since the Italian took office in December and have drawn two of eight league games.

At the other end of the table, Palace looks over the shoulders into the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson’s men still have a six-point advantage over the bottom three, but have not won eight games and only once in the league since early December.

Bernard gave the hosts a well deserved first-half lead with a great finish from Theo Walcott’s cross to the rear post.

After another mistake by Jordan Pickford, Everton’s goalkeeper, Palace scored another goal in the sixth minute of the second half.

The number one spot in England at Euro 2020 is controversial and he let Christian Bentekes shot slide under his body when the Belgian striker scored his first goal of the season.

However, just as Everton was shaking, a moment of Richarlison’s magic whirled the game back in her favor seven minutes later.

The Brazilian stormed on Calvert-Lewin’s flick-on to carry the ball from the center of the palace and past Gary Cahill before putting his shot in the corner.

The same two players were involved when Everton secured the points two minutes from time when Richarlison’s header came off the crossbar and Calvert-Lewin turned his 13th goal of the season home. – AFP