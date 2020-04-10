Every Beatles Song that Reaches No.1 on the Charts

Today marks 50 years since the Beatles broke up on April 10, 1970. During their eight years as a band, The Beatles had 20 No. hits. 1, and 34 Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts.

Formed in 1962 and disbanded in 1970, not only The Beatles’ top songs, such as “Hey Jude” and “Come Together,” topped at number one, they also spent months on the charts.

The Beatles’ songs that reached number 1 on the charts

Hey jude

Come along

I want to hold your hand

He loves you

Let it be

Love Me Do

Please!

Hard night

We can solve it

Back

All you need is love

Yesterday

Ticket to ride

Hello goodbye

I feel fine

The Long and Winding Road / For You Blue

Penny Lane

Can not buy me love

Paperback writer

Eight days a week

“Hey Jude” was The Beatles’ number one hit who spent the longest time on the charts. “Hey Jude” reaches No. 1 on September 28, 1968, and spent 19 weeks on the charts. Beatles No. The second longest one is “Come Together,” which reached No. 1 on November 29, 1969, and spent 16 weeks on the charts.

“I Want to Hold Your Hands” reaches No. 1 on February 1, 1964, and “He Loves You” reached No. 1 on March 21, 1964, and both hits spent 15 weeks on the charts.

“Let It Be” reaches No. 1 on April 11, 1970, and “Love Me Do” reached No. 1 on May 30, 1964, and spent both songs on the charts for 14 weeks.

Left to Right: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, members of The Beatles.

Fiona Adams / Getty

“Please!” reach No. 1 on September 4, 1965, and “A Hard Day’s Night” reached No. 1 on August 1, 1964, and both spent 13 weeks on the charts.

“We Can Work it Out,” which reached No. 1 on January 8, 1966, and “Get Back,” which reached No. 1 on May 24, 1969, both of them on the charts for 12 weeks.

The Beatles have five No. hits 1 which was on the charts for 11 weeks, namely “All You Need is Love,” which reached No. 1 on August 19, 1967, “Yesterday,” which reached No. 1 on October 9, 1965, “Ticket to Ride,” which reached No. 1 on May 22, 1965, “Hello Goodbye,” which reached No. 1 on December 30, 1967, and “I Feel Fine,” which reached No. 1 on December 26, 1964.

The Beatles also have five No. hits 1 on the charts for 10 weeks, which is “The Long and Winding Road / For You Blue,” which reached No. 1 on June 13, 1970, “Penny Lane,” which reached 1 on March 18, 1967, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which reached No. 1 on April 4, 1964, “Paperback Writer,” which reached No. 1 on June 25, 1966, and “Eight Days a Sunday,” which reached No. 1 on March 13, 1965.