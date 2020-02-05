Every episode of ‘Seinfeld’ comes to All4

Channel 4 All 4’s streaming service has acquired broadcasting rights for Seinfeld in the UK.

The first three seasons of the successful sitcom of the 90s will land on All4 on Friday (February 7th). A season will be released every Friday for the next six weeks. By mid-March, all nine seasons and 180 episodes can be viewed free of charge on the platform.

Netflix will acquire global streaming rights for the popular comedy series, which features the standup comic (Jerry Seinfeld) and his friends, in 2021.

Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor of All 4, said in a statement (via Variety): “With the free provision, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that already has a lasting and loyal fan base.”

Even though Seinfeld ended in 1998, it’s still a lucrative brand, and Hulu has agreed to pay around $ 130 million (£ 100 million) for U.S. streaming rights in 2015. Netflix’s five-year contract is said to have cost the Los Gatos-based streamer an estimated $ 500 million (£ 384 million).

A few years ago, Jerry Seinfeld suggested that it was “possible” that Seinfeld could return in the future.

Seinfeld appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in 2018 to promote his Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee when the presenter asked if Seinfeld could be restarted.

“It is possible,” said Seinfeld before pointing out the reaction of the audience.