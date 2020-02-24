[every-london-underground-station-and-which-strains-operate-by-way-of-them]

Each individual questioned how several stations there are on the Tube map – right after compiling a finish checklist of every single station at the moment in use MyLondon can notify you there’s a large amount of them.

Numerous of the 270 stations serve additional than a single of the 11 lines operating beneath the streets of London.

The London Underground initially opened in 1863, working among Paddington (then recognised as Bishop’s Highway) and Farringdon Avenue on what is now section of the Circle, Hammersmith and Metropolis and Metropolitan lines.

Due to the fact then additional lines have been built with the recent most recent remaining the Jubilee Line. The first part of this opened in 1979 and was prolonged until eventually 1999.

Of all the stations Waterloo is regarded as the busiest, observing 100.three million passengers for each year – which is a good deal when you feel about an normal of five million people use the Tube everyday.

We have put with each other a listing of each station and which traces operate by them, in situation you’ve got at any time puzzled.

Just about every London Underground station and the lines they serve:

Acton City: District, Piccadilly

Aldgate: Metropolitan, Circle

Aldgate East: Hammersmith and City, District

Alperton: Piccadilly

Amersham: Metropolitan

Angel: Northern

Arnos Grove: Piccadilly

Arsenal: Piccadilly

Baker Avenue: Metropolitan, Bakerloo, Circle, Jubilee, Hammersmith and Metropolis

Balham: Northern

Financial institution: Waterloo and City, Northern and Central

Barbican: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Barking: District, Hammersmith and City

Barkingside: Central

Barons Court: District and Piccadilly

Bayswater: District and Circle

Becontree: District

Belsize Park: Northern

Bermondsey: Jubilee

Bethnal Inexperienced: Central

Blackfriars: District and Circle

Blackhorse Road: Victoria

Bond Avenue: Central and Jubilee

Borough: Northern

Boston Manor: Piccadilly

Bounds Green: Piccadilly

Bow Road: District, Hammersmith and City

Brent Cross: Northern

Brixton: Victoria

Bromley-by-Bow: District, Hammersmith and Town

Buckhurst Hill: Central

Burnt Oak: Northern

Caledonian Road: Piccadilly

Camden Town: Northern

Canada Drinking water: Jubilee

Canary Wharf: Jubilee

Canning City: Jubilee

Cannon Avenue: District and Circle

Canons Park: Jubilee

Chalfont and Latimer: Metropolitan

Chalk Farm: Northern

Chancery Lane: Central

Charing Cross: Bakerloo and Northern

Chesham: Metropolitan

Chigwell: Central

Chiswick Park: District

Chorleywood: Metropolitan

Clapham Widespread: Northern

Clapham North: Northern

Clapham South: Northern

Cockfosters: Piccadilly

Colindale: Northern

Colliers Wooden: Northern

Covent Backyard: Piccadilly

Croxley: Metropolitan

Dagenham East: District

Dagenham Heathway: District

Debden: Central

Dollis Hill: Jubilee

Ealing Broadway: District and Central

Ealing Frequent: District and Piccadilly

Earl’s Court docket: District and Piccadilly

East Acton: Central

East Finchley: Northern

East Ham: District, Hammersmith and Metropolis

East Putney: District

Eastcote: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Edgware: Northern

Edgware Road: Bakerloo

Edgware Street: Hammersmith and City, District and Circle

Elephant and Castle: Northern and Bakerloo

Elm Park: District

Embankment: District, Bakerloo, Northern and Circle

Epping: Central

Euston: Northern and Victoria

Euston Square: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Fairlop: Central

Farringdon: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammermith and Metropolis

Finchley Central: Northern

Finchley Road: Metropolitan and Jubilee

Finsbury Park: Piccadilly and Victoria

Fulham Broadway: District

Gants Hill: Central

Gloucester Street: District, Piccadilly and Circle

Golders Inexperienced: Northern

Goldhawk Highway: Circle, Hammersmith and City

Goodge Avenue: Northern

Grange Hill: Central

Good Portland Road: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Greenford: Central

Environmentally friendly Park: Piccadilly, Victoria and Jubilee

Gunnersbury: District

Hainault: Central

Hammersmith: District and Piccadilly

Hammersmith: Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Hampstead: Northern

Hanger Lane: Central

Harlesden: Bakerloo

Harrow and Wealdstone: Bakerloo

Harrow-on-the-Hill: Metropolitan

Hatton Cross: Piccadilly

Heathrow Terminals two and 3: Piccadilly

Heathrow Terminal 4: Piccadilly

Heathrow Terminal 5: Piccadilly

Hendon Central: Northern

Superior Barnet: Northern

Highbury and Islington: Victoria

Hillingdon: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Holborn: Central and Piccadilly

Holland Park: Central

Holloway Road: Piccadilly

Hornchurch: District

Hounslow Central: Piccadilly

Hounslow East: Piccadilly

Hounslow West: Piccadilly

Hyde Park Corner: Piccadilly

Ickenham: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Kennington: Northern

Kensal Inexperienced: Bakerloo

Kensington (Olympia): District

Kentish Town: Northern

Kenton: Bakerloo

Kew Gardens: District

Kilburn: Jubilee

Kilburn Park: Bakerloo

Kingsbury: Jubilee

King’s Cross St Pancras: Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith and City

Knightsbridge: Piccadilly

Ladbroke Grove: Circle, Hammersmith and City

Lambeth North: Bakerloo

Lancaster Gate: Central

Latimer Highway: Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Leicester Square: Piccadilly and Northern

Leyton: Central

Leytonstone: Central

Liverpool Road: Metropolitan, Central, Circle, Hammersmith and Metropolis

London Bridge: Northern Jubilee

Loughton: Central

Maida Vale: Bakerloo

Manor Dwelling: Piccadilly

Mansion Home: District and Circle

Marble Arch: Central

Marylebone: Bakerloo

Mile Conclude: District, Central, Hammersmith and City

Mill Hill East: Northern

Monument: District and Circle

Moorgate: Metropolitan, Northern, Circle, Hammersmith and City

Moor Park: Metropolitan

Morden: Northern

Mornington Crescent: Northern

Neasden: Jubilee

Newbury Park: Central

North Acton: Central

North Ealing: Piccadilly

North Greenwich: Jubilee

North Harrow: Metropolitan

North Wembley: Bakerloo

Northfields: Piccadilly

Northolt: Central

Northwick Park: Metropolitan

Northwood: Metropolitan

Northwood Hills: Metropolitan

Notting Hill Gate: District, Central and Circle

Oakwood: Piccadilly

Previous Street: Northern

Osterley: Piccadilly

Oval: Northern

Oxford Circus: Central, Bakerloo and Victoria

Paddington: District, Circle and Bakerloo

Paddington: Hammersmith and Metropolis, Circle

Park Royal: Piccadilly

Parsons Inexperienced: District

Perivale: Central

Piccadilly Circus: Bakerloo and PIccadilly

Pimlico: Victoria

Pinner: Metropolitan

Plaistow: District, Hammersmith and City

Preston Highway: Metropolitan

Putney Bridge: District

Queen’s Park: Bakerloo

Queensbury: Jubilee

Queensway: Central

Ravenscourt Park: District

Rayners Lane: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Redbridge: Central

Regent’s Park: Bakerloo

Richmond: District

Rickmansworth: Metropolitan

Roding Valley: Central

Royal Oak: Circle, Hammersmith and Town

Ruislip: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Ruislip Gardens: Central

Ruislip Manor: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Russell Sq.: Piccadilly

St James’s Park: District and Circle

St John’s Wood: Jubilee

St Paul’s: Central

Seven Sisters: Victoria

Shepherd’s Bush: Central

Shepherd’s Bush Market: Circle, Hammersmith and City

Sloane Square: District and Circle

Snaresbrook: Central

South Ealing: Piccadilly

South Harrow: Piccadilly

South Kensington: District, Piccadilly and Circle

South Kenton: Bakerloo

Southe Ruislip: Central

South Wimbledon: Northern

South Woodford: Central

Southfields: District

Southgate: Piccadilly

Southwark: Jubilee

Stamford Brook: District

Stanmore: Jubilee

Stepney Eco-friendly: District, Hammersmith and Town

Stockwell: Northern and Victoria

Stonebridge Park: Bakerloo

Stratford: Central and Jubilee

Sudbury Hill: Piccadilly

Sudbury Town: Piccadilly

Swiss Cottage: Jubilee

Temple: District and Circle

Theydon Bols: Central

Tooting Bec: Northern

Tooting Broadway: Northern

Tottenham Courtroom Road: Central and Northern

Tottenham Hale: Victoria

Totteridge and Whetstone: Northern

Tower Hill: District and Circle

Tufnell Park: Northern

Turnham Environmentally friendly: District and Piccadilly

Turnpike Lane: Piccadilly

Upminster: District

Upminster Bridge: District

Upney: District

Upton Park: District, Hammersmith and City

Uxbridge: Metropolitan and Piccadilly

Vauxhall: Victoria

Victoria: District, Circle and Victoria