[every-london-underground-station-and-which-strains-operate-by-way-of-them]

Each individual questioned how several stations there are on the Tube map – right after compiling a finish checklist of every single station at the moment in use MyLondon can notify you there’s a large amount of them.
Numerous of the 270 stations serve additional than a single of the 11 lines operating beneath the streets of London.
The London Underground initially opened in 1863, working among Paddington (then recognised as Bishop’s Highway) and Farringdon Avenue on what is now section of the Circle, Hammersmith and Metropolis and Metropolitan lines.
Due to the fact then additional lines have been built with the recent most recent remaining the Jubilee Line. The first part of this opened in 1979 and was prolonged until eventually 1999.
Of all the stations Waterloo is regarded as the busiest, observing 100.three million passengers for each year – which is a good deal when you feel about an normal of five million people use the Tube everyday.
We have put with each other a listing of each station and which traces operate by them, in situation you’ve got at any time puzzled.
Just about every London Underground station and the lines they serve:
- Acton City: District, Piccadilly
- Aldgate: Metropolitan, Circle
- Aldgate East: Hammersmith and City, District
- Alperton: Piccadilly
- Amersham: Metropolitan
- Angel: Northern
- Arnos Grove: Piccadilly
- Arsenal: Piccadilly
- Baker Avenue: Metropolitan, Bakerloo, Circle, Jubilee, Hammersmith and Metropolis
- Balham: Northern
- Financial institution: Waterloo and City, Northern and Central
- Barbican: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Barking: District, Hammersmith and City
- Barkingside: Central
- Barons Court: District and Piccadilly
- Bayswater: District and Circle
- Becontree: District
- Belsize Park: Northern
- Bermondsey: Jubilee
- Bethnal Inexperienced: Central
- Blackfriars: District and Circle
- Blackhorse Road: Victoria
- Bond Avenue: Central and Jubilee
- Borough: Northern
- Boston Manor: Piccadilly
- Bounds Green: Piccadilly
- Bow Road: District, Hammersmith and City
- Brent Cross: Northern
- Brixton: Victoria
- Bromley-by-Bow: District, Hammersmith and Town
- Buckhurst Hill: Central
- Burnt Oak: Northern
- Caledonian Road: Piccadilly
- Camden Town: Northern
- Canada Drinking water: Jubilee
- Canary Wharf: Jubilee
- Canning City: Jubilee
- Cannon Avenue: District and Circle
- Canons Park: Jubilee
- Chalfont and Latimer: Metropolitan
- Chalk Farm: Northern
- Chancery Lane: Central
- Charing Cross: Bakerloo and Northern
- Chesham: Metropolitan
- Chigwell: Central
- Chiswick Park: District
- Chorleywood: Metropolitan
- Clapham Widespread: Northern
- Clapham North: Northern
- Clapham South: Northern
- Cockfosters: Piccadilly
- Colindale: Northern
- Colliers Wooden: Northern
- Covent Backyard: Piccadilly
- Croxley: Metropolitan
- Dagenham East: District
- Dagenham Heathway: District
- Debden: Central
- Dollis Hill: Jubilee
- Ealing Broadway: District and Central
- Ealing Frequent: District and Piccadilly
- Earl’s Court docket: District and Piccadilly
- East Acton: Central
- East Finchley: Northern
- East Ham: District, Hammersmith and Metropolis
- East Putney: District
- Eastcote: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Edgware: Northern
- Edgware Road: Bakerloo
- Edgware Street: Hammersmith and City, District and Circle
- Elephant and Castle: Northern and Bakerloo
- Elm Park: District
- Embankment: District, Bakerloo, Northern and Circle
- Epping: Central
- Euston: Northern and Victoria
- Euston Square: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Fairlop: Central
- Farringdon: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammermith and Metropolis
- Finchley Central: Northern
- Finchley Road: Metropolitan and Jubilee
- Finsbury Park: Piccadilly and Victoria
- Fulham Broadway: District
- Gants Hill: Central
- Gloucester Street: District, Piccadilly and Circle
- Golders Inexperienced: Northern
- Goldhawk Highway: Circle, Hammersmith and City
- Goodge Avenue: Northern
- Grange Hill: Central
- Good Portland Road: Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Greenford: Central
- Environmentally friendly Park: Piccadilly, Victoria and Jubilee
- Gunnersbury: District
- Hainault: Central
- Hammersmith: District and Piccadilly
- Hammersmith: Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Hampstead: Northern
- Hanger Lane: Central
- Harlesden: Bakerloo
- Harrow and Wealdstone: Bakerloo
- Harrow-on-the-Hill: Metropolitan
- Hatton Cross: Piccadilly
- Heathrow Terminals two and 3: Piccadilly
- Heathrow Terminal 4: Piccadilly
- Heathrow Terminal 5: Piccadilly
- Hendon Central: Northern
- Superior Barnet: Northern
- Highbury and Islington: Victoria
- Hillingdon: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Holborn: Central and Piccadilly
- Holland Park: Central
- Holloway Road: Piccadilly
- Hornchurch: District
- Hounslow Central: Piccadilly
- Hounslow East: Piccadilly
- Hounslow West: Piccadilly
- Hyde Park Corner: Piccadilly
- Ickenham: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Kennington: Northern
- Kensal Inexperienced: Bakerloo
- Kensington (Olympia): District
- Kentish Town: Northern
- Kenton: Bakerloo
- Kew Gardens: District
- Kilburn: Jubilee
- Kilburn Park: Bakerloo
- Kingsbury: Jubilee
- King’s Cross St Pancras: Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Circle, Victoria, Hammersmith and City
- Knightsbridge: Piccadilly
- Ladbroke Grove: Circle, Hammersmith and City
- Lambeth North: Bakerloo
- Lancaster Gate: Central
- Latimer Highway: Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Leicester Square: Piccadilly and Northern
- Leyton: Central
- Leytonstone: Central
- Liverpool Road: Metropolitan, Central, Circle, Hammersmith and Metropolis
- London Bridge: Northern Jubilee
- Loughton: Central
- Maida Vale: Bakerloo
- Manor Dwelling: Piccadilly
- Mansion Home: District and Circle
- Marble Arch: Central
- Marylebone: Bakerloo
- Mile Conclude: District, Central, Hammersmith and City
- Mill Hill East: Northern
- Monument: District and Circle
- Moorgate: Metropolitan, Northern, Circle, Hammersmith and City
- Moor Park: Metropolitan
- Morden: Northern
- Mornington Crescent: Northern
- Neasden: Jubilee
- Newbury Park: Central
- North Acton: Central
- North Ealing: Piccadilly
- North Greenwich: Jubilee
- North Harrow: Metropolitan
- North Wembley: Bakerloo
- Northfields: Piccadilly
- Northolt: Central
- Northwick Park: Metropolitan
- Northwood: Metropolitan
- Northwood Hills: Metropolitan
- Notting Hill Gate: District, Central and Circle
- Oakwood: Piccadilly
- Previous Street: Northern
- Osterley: Piccadilly
- Oval: Northern
- Oxford Circus: Central, Bakerloo and Victoria
- Paddington: District, Circle and Bakerloo
- Paddington: Hammersmith and Metropolis, Circle
- Park Royal: Piccadilly
- Parsons Inexperienced: District
- Perivale: Central
- Piccadilly Circus: Bakerloo and PIccadilly
- Pimlico: Victoria
- Pinner: Metropolitan
- Plaistow: District, Hammersmith and City
- Preston Highway: Metropolitan
- Putney Bridge: District
- Queen’s Park: Bakerloo
- Queensbury: Jubilee
- Queensway: Central
- Ravenscourt Park: District
- Rayners Lane: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Redbridge: Central
- Regent’s Park: Bakerloo
- Richmond: District
- Rickmansworth: Metropolitan
- Roding Valley: Central
- Royal Oak: Circle, Hammersmith and Town
- Ruislip: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Ruislip Gardens: Central
- Ruislip Manor: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Russell Sq.: Piccadilly
- St James’s Park: District and Circle
- St John’s Wood: Jubilee
- St Paul’s: Central
- Seven Sisters: Victoria
- Shepherd’s Bush: Central
- Shepherd’s Bush Market: Circle, Hammersmith and City
- Sloane Square: District and Circle
- Snaresbrook: Central
- South Ealing: Piccadilly
- South Harrow: Piccadilly
- South Kensington: District, Piccadilly and Circle
- South Kenton: Bakerloo
- Southe Ruislip: Central
- South Wimbledon: Northern
- South Woodford: Central
- Southfields: District
- Southgate: Piccadilly
- Southwark: Jubilee
- Stamford Brook: District
- Stanmore: Jubilee
- Stepney Eco-friendly: District, Hammersmith and Town
- Stockwell: Northern and Victoria
- Stonebridge Park: Bakerloo
- Stratford: Central and Jubilee
- Sudbury Hill: Piccadilly
- Sudbury Town: Piccadilly
- Swiss Cottage: Jubilee
- Temple: District and Circle
- Theydon Bols: Central
- Tooting Bec: Northern
- Tooting Broadway: Northern
- Tottenham Courtroom Road: Central and Northern
- Tottenham Hale: Victoria
- Totteridge and Whetstone: Northern
- Tower Hill: District and Circle
- Tufnell Park: Northern
- Turnham Environmentally friendly: District and Piccadilly
- Turnpike Lane: Piccadilly
- Upminster: District
- Upminster Bridge: District
- Upney: District
- Upton Park: District, Hammersmith and City
- Uxbridge: Metropolitan and Piccadilly
- Vauxhall: Victoria
- Victoria: District, Circle and Victoria
- Walthamstow Central: Victoria
- Wanstead: Central
- Warren Street: Northern and Victoria
- Warwick Avenue: Bakerloo
- Waterloo: Waterloo and City, Bakerloo, Northern and Jubilee
- Watford: Metropolitan
- Wembley Central: Bakerloo
- Wembley Park: Metropolitan and Jubilee
- West Acton: Central
- West Brompton: District
- West Finchley: Northern
- West Ham: District, Hammersmith and City and Jubilee
- West Hampstead: Jubilee
- West Harrow: Metropolitan
- West Kensington: District
- West Ruislip: Central
- Westbourne Park: Circle, Hammersmith and Metropolis
- Westminster: District, Circle and Jubilee
- White City: Central
- Whitechapel: District, Hammersmith and Town
- Willesden Environmentally friendly: Jubilee
- Willesden Junction: Bakerloo
- Wimbledon: District
- Wimbledon Park: District
- Wooden Inexperienced: Piccadilly
- Wood Lane: Circle, Hammersmith and City
- Woodford: Central
- Woodside Park: Northern