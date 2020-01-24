Every Manchester United contract since Sir Alex Ferguson retired includes record fees for Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United has spent nearly £ 850m on transfers.

Despite the enormous effort involved in signing during this time, the Red Devils have failed to face a serious title challenge.

Getty Images

Sir Alex Ferguson retired after 1,500 games for Man United

You are now on your fourth permanent manager and that could soon become a fifth if the results don’t catch up soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to surrender Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to be six points behind the Champions League spots.

Solskjaer is reportedly planning to spend more money in January to strengthen his squad, despite spending nearly £ 150m last summer.

Deputy CEO Ed Woodward has been responsible for the club’s transfers since 2013 and his hit rate is alarmingly low given the money spent.

Jamie O’Hara is amazed that Man United will stay with Solskjaer when Pochettino is available

Here’s every single contract that Manchester United has had since leaving Ferguson.

Marouane Fellaini – £ 27.5m

David Moyes’ first contract for the club and often a source of frustration among fans.

He was mainly used as a batsman towards the end of his career before moving to China in January 2019.

Juan Mata – £ 37.1m

The Spaniard was signed by Chelsea and is still in the club. One of the better signings in the past seven years.

Ander Herrera – £ 29m

He spent five years in the club before moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

Luke Shaw – £ 31m

Shaw had a promising start to his early career at United, but suffered numerous injury problems and played only 121 times in six seasons.

Marcos Rojo – £ 16m

Rojo was a regular at United Defense in his first three seasons, but proved to be unreliable. He was associated with a move from Old Trafford.

Getty Images – Getty

Marcos Rojo was about to move to Everton last summer

Angel di Maria – £ 59.7m

He got too much fanfare and talent, but never settled with Man United.

His move was the highest fee ever paid by a British club, but it was sold to Paris Saint-Germain just 12 months later.

Daley Blind – £ 13.8m

A versatile player who has played in many positions for Man United. Perhaps a little underestimated during his time in Old Trafford before going back to Ajax.

Radamel Falcao – £ 6m loan

A bad loan saying that he only scored four goals in 29 games before returning to Monaco.

Victor Valdes – free

It was at the dawn of his career when he joined United after more than 500 appearances for Barcelona. He performed twice before joining Middlesbrough.

Memphis Depay – £ 26.3m

Depay spent a disappointing 18 months at Man United before joining Lyon and never showed his potential.

news

Man United live: Solskjaer in the shop, Fernandes ‘annoyed’, Lukaku at the exit of the Red Devils

goss

Arsenal transfer live news: Aubameyang ready to quit, no defender deal, £ 60m signed?

latest

United under shock Slimani wants to leave Liverpool ace and Aubameyang Arsenal with Liverpool?

magic

Take care of Liverpool, Shrewsbury has been around when it comes to huge FA Cup murders

LATEST

Liverpool transfer news live: Klopp could go before the end of the contract, Isco linked

PRAISE

“Adama Traore was like a learner driver in a Ferrari – now he’s Lewis Hamilton”

GUNNERS CHAT

Arteta provides information on the current status of the transfer after Matviyenko has bid and Ceballos has ended the rumors

Do it differently

How Brentford wrote the script to become England’s smartest club

Matteo Darmian – £ 12.7m

The full-back could never establish himself as a regular at United and switched to Parma last summer.

Morgan Schneiderlin – £ 25m

Another player who had been in Old Trafford for just 18 months before going to the exit. He found the possibilities of the first team limited so that he had to join Everton.

Bastian Schweinsteiger – £ 6.8m

It would have been great to see a Schweinsteiger in its prime in Old Trafford, but it wasn’t until 2015 that he joined the club.

He left only 18 Premier League games 18 months later and joined Chicago Fire.

Sergio Romero – free

One of the best transfer deals United has done recently.

He is one of the league’s best replacement goalkeeper, and arguments have been put forward for more first team actions.

Anthony Martial – £ 58m

He was the most expensive teenager ever contracted and gave insight into his potential. At 24, the club will be looking for him to progress with more regular goals.

Getty Images – Getty

Anthony Martial has scored 11 goals this season

Eric Bailly – £ 30m

Bailly was a good defender when he played, but numerous injury problems have made him a little shaky and his future at Old Trafford is now uncertain.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – free

Another good deal, scoring 28 goals in all competitions in its single season. United fans would have loved to see him stay longer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – £ 26.3m

The midfielder had a solid start at Old Trafford, but the form declined and was soon eliminated. He was later exchanged with Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez.

Paul Pogba – £ 89m

Pogba can be world class on his day, but he hasn’t shown the consistency that earned him so much praise from Juventus and France.

He is also reported to have a disruptive impact on the changing room and wants to leave.

Getty Images – Getty

Pogba’s long-term future at Manchester United is questioned

Victor Lindelof – £ 39m

He was signed by Man United in 2017 and was a regular at Mourinho and Solskjaer.

Their currently best center-back partnership are Harry Maguire and Lindelof.

Romelu Lukaku – £ 90m

He has often been criticized for his performance at Ole Trafford, but still scored 42 goals in 96 games.

Lukaku has signed a permanent contract with Inter Milan last summer and is enjoying life in Serie A.

Nemanja Matic – £ 40m

Matic was a Mourinho favorite, but struggled to establish himself on Solskjær’s side. He’ll likely leave with a free transfer in the summer.

Alexis Sanchez – swap deal

A terrible signature from United given his astronomical wages and he left Inter Milan on loan last summer.

It is still believed that they still pay a large part of his salary.

Getty Images – Getty

Man United only paid £ 6.25m in wages to Alexis Sanchez when he was injured last season

Diogo Dalot – £ 19m

Dalot is only 20 and we still have to see if he will fulfill his potential with the club.

In the past two and a half years, he has played a total of 28 times for the club.

Fred – £ 52m

He was signed up in the summer of 2018 and was initially slow to get used to life in the Premier League.

This season he was better and started a good partnership with Scott McTominay.

Getty Images – Getty

Fred has started to establish himself in the Man United team

Lee Grant – £ 1.5m

Grant was signed as the third choice for United and made two appearances for the club.

Daniel James – £ 15m

The first signs were promising for the winger and showed his pace and tricks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £ 50m

One of United’s best players this season and seamlessly penetrated the defenses.

Harry Maguire – £ 80m

For Maguire, Leicester was paid a world record fee for a defense attorney, which he has since taken on as captain.

He played well and United hopes it will stay that way for years to come.