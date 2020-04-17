Every Must-See Moment from Disney’s At-Home Special with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more!

We are all together. The words from “High School Musical” were in the middle of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ on ABC Thursday night, as some of Hollywood’s biggest names performed Disney a class from inside his house.

The special occasion was provided by the household Ryan Seacrest from the kitchen, everyone from Christina Aguilera to Donny Osmond signed up as they all found a unique way to highlight a familiar tune from the Mouse House catalog.

While ABC online shows have gone viral after the show, few have had to watch live. Beyonce performed a stunning rendition of “When You Love the Stars” Amber Riley worked the home screen green for “Let it go” Christina Aguilera serenaded her dog with “You can feel the love tonight” Thomas Rhett’s stole the lamp from the “Do you want to build a snowman” lamp? Darren Criss playing a number of roles for “I Wanna Be You,” Auli of Cravalho sang “How Far I Go,” Jordan Fisher sent a few children to dance to “Under the Sea” and the world of Broadway’s “Aladdin” “I Got Your Friends.”

Some Osmond kids joined Donny for “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from “Mulan,” but Tori Kelly also surprised her by reading “Colors of the Wind” by ‘the “Pocahontas.” The coup de grace is a “Classical Musical” conference Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and KayCee Stroh. if Zac Efron Unable to join the “We all in this together” show – blaming fi-wi-fi for not deciding – he introduced the score, which included members of “Descendants,” “High School Musical : The Musical: The Series, “” Zombie “and Raven-Symone.

The special, brought a little Disney criticism to the house in the middle Covid-19 infection, was also produced to raise awareness America provides food, an organization providing supplies for those currently experiencing famine.

Below is the show that ABC shared online after the show.

“I Will Not Say In Love” by “Hercules” – Ariana Grande

“Spoonful of Sugar” by “Mary Poppins” – Little Big Town

“Gaston” by “Beauty and the Beast” Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Alan Menken

“Your Dream Is Fulfilled” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“Be Our Visitors” on “Beauty and the Beast,” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with Julianne Hough

“You Got a Friend” by “Toys” – Josh Groban

