[Every Publix sub goes on sale this week]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[every-publix-sub-goes-on-sale-this-week]

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Yes, every single Publix sub will go on sale starting Wednesday this week.

Publix took to Twitter to address the rumors that started circulating last week about the sale.

___________________________

| rumors are true! |

| all #PubSubs on sale! |

| 2/19 – 2/23: $5.99 |

|___________________________|

(•◡•) /

/



| |

— Publix (@Publix) February 17, 2020

Yes, the Publix Ultimate, Italian, or classic turkey are mouth watering, but what most people are likely taking away from this headline is that the chicken tender sub is on sale for $5.99. And that’s fine.

The sale will last from Wednesday thru Sunday.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss