Every time, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were the fiercest duo – Up News Info

Two of a Kind!

When it comes to fashion, Kylie Jenner It was always ahead of the curve. Since she gave birth to her baby Stormi WebsterHe made sure that the two had their share of adorable looks from mother and daughter. From Halloween costumes to beautiful dresses, there are no limits to these two fashionistas. The two once went on a luxury Italian vacation, but still made time to pack matching dresses. Talk about great!

No one will ever forget the time he dressed Stormi with an almost exact replica of his appearance of the Met Gala. Complete with an epic purple wig that matches the beautiful set. “My baby!!!!!!!!” Kylie subtitled the photo with purple heart emojis. “I can’t stand this !!!!”

We had to put together some of his best mom and I watch the past year. The only thing that Kylie could be smarter in business is her impeccable ability to wear the best sets of mother and daughter in the famous fashion game.

Browse the photos below to see the best sets of cute duos!

From such a mother, such a daughter!

