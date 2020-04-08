Every (Virtual) Cast Heartwarming Reunion Lifts Our Soul

Did you miss seeing your family and friends in person? The stars too.

As we all continue to enjoy social coverage due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, we all find comfort in the old TV show, watching old episodes for friendship and quiet. That’s why many recent virtual reunions among some of pop culture’s most beloved actors have brought us so much joy.

Office Stars and Quiet Places John Krasinski hosted two epic pop culture reunions, thanks to a new YouTube talk show that focused on just making people feel good for a little bit (That’s what they say!), and Miley Cyrus also brought nostalgia with her Instagram Live show when she started living at home.

In addition, one of Nickelodeon’s actors came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their show via video chat, and the stars of one of Broadway’s biggest musicians have decided to bring super fans to Zoom where they happen to be together. surprise performance.

Check out all the latest meetups happening in video chats that have lifted our spirits lately …

YouTube / Some Good News

Office



Talk about some good news: During the first episode of his new YouTube show, Some Good News (SNG) – a news program dedicated to delivering the good news,John Krasinski about to welcome special guests: Steve Carell, his former office with The Office.

Krasinski and Carell, who played Jim Halpert and Michael Scott respectively on the iconic NBC sitcom, revisited their favorite moments and shared details behind the scenes.

“Some of my most cherished memories, personal or professional, are loaded with such performances,” Carell shared.

YouTube / Some Good News

Hamilton



How does John Krasinski reiterate his epic Office Reunion? In the next episode of Good News, he simply reunites the entire cast of Hamilton’s original cast, one of Broadway’s greatest hits. NBD!

After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old superfan from Florida, planned to see a Broadway play being canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda installed Leslie Odom Jr, Anthony Ramos, and more cast members to perform “Alexander Hamilton” from the game for him via video chat.

Plus, Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt joins, as Aubrey is also a big fan of Mary Poppins Returns, which she and Miranda star in together.

And the episode ends with Krasinski gifting Aubrey and her mother on a trip to New York City to see Hamilton on Broadway.

Instagram

Success



In honor of Nickcomodeon’s 10th anniversary, the lead cast of Victorious hosts an epic Zoom reunion, with Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande shared a clip from a “happy” event on social media.

“It made me happy, 10 years later, despite my disbelief,” the judge pointed to a video screenshot on Instagram, which included Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange and creators Dan Schneider.

YouTube / Sony Pictures Entertainment

That nanny



With the help of the creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, the beloved ’90s series star Fran Drescher successfully unified the entire gang Renee Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima and Rachel Chagall-For virtual performance, sitcom pilot episode.

Available on YouTube, Drescher tells E! The news that they put the table together is because, “We want to show our gratitude for their loyalty and give them something new to look forward to that makes you feel light. Laughter is the best medicine.”

Instagram / Jason Isaacs

Harry Potter



Malfoy guy Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton had a miraculous reunion of father-son sons via Skype to support the British Red Cross, talked about how they passed the time of exile, how to give back in the midst of coronavirus pandemics, and, of course, Tiger King.

“The Malfoy family reunion,” Isaacs wrote about the first blonde duo’s video call on Instagram. “Sharing a life of lockdown.”

Assay Grant / WireImage)

Hannah Montana



Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment aka Hannah Montana and BFF Lilly Truscott held a “decade-long reunion” on Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram Live in mid-March, revealing behind-the-scenes descriptions of her beloved Disney Channel series.

After introducing Osment as “the badass best friend,” they look at old pictures of their time with Hannah Montana, exchanging funny anecdotes, including one about Cyrus losing all baby teeth before shooting a photo. “My mom had to get a toothbrush,” the singer said.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1 / WireImage

NSYNC



Anyone more than willing to say “goodbye bye” to their Zoom safe hours to join this epic? During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lance Bass revealed that NSYNC members have been in contact during social isolation, despite having virtual hours.

Bass and his former classmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick have gathered online after all of them had individual interviews for their podcast The Daily Popcast, which included recalling their boy band days.

“I think the interviews really kind of even tie us up, especially during this quarantine,” Bass explained. “You know, your relationship, they’re getting stronger so we have happy hour every week together on Zoom, which is really fun.”

Watch NBC Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.