Every word from Sadiq Khan about the Streatham terrorist attack

Sadiq Khan issued a statement following confirmation from metropolitan police that a gunman in the Streatham terrorist attack has died.

The Streatham incident this afternoon (February 2) was declared linked to terrorism.

At this point, a number of people are believed to have been injured in a stabbing attack and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) have confirmed that they are treating a number of patients.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Sadiq Khan issued the following statement: “A man was killed by armed police in Streatham following an incident which is treated as linked to terrorism. A number of people were reportedly stabbed.

“I am in close contact with the MET Commissioner and local representatives, and I would like to thank our police, security and emergency services for their prompt and courageous response. They are truly the best of us.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London, we will never let them succeed.”

Follow our live coverage of the incident here: Streatham Terrorist attack live: police shoot man after “number of people stabbed”

Large area cordoned off in Streatham after terrorist attack

(Image: Victoria Jones / PA Wire)

What did the police say?

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “We can confirm that the man shot dead by police around 2 p.m. today at Streatham High Road has been declared dead.”

They added: “At this point, a number of people have reportedly been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed, the incident has been declared to be linked to terrorism.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 1:58 pm today to report an incident at Streatham High Road.

“We work closely with the other emergency services and treat a number of patients on the spot.”

Are you there? Did you see something? Send an email to ellie.mckinnell@reachplc.com if you can do it safely.

If you see or hear something you think we should cover by email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com

.