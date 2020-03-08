Everyday ethics: Navigating the journey of life | Columnists

Life is a journey. These four words are some of the most often quoted about how to live, but with various interpretations, the most obvious being that each of us is on a journey measured in terms of years lived. Some journeys are short, other long. Some are full of adventure, others of steady and slow growth.

Some argue that what matters most is the journey, not the destination. Others say it’s best to take one step at a time since you nor anyone else can predict how far the end will be.

The interpretation of seeing life as a journey comes from a classical Chinese text, Tao Te Ching, usually credited to Lao Tzu, probably written between the 4th and 6th century BC. Most know this rendition: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” But the original text reads “A journey of a thousand li (a Chinese mile) starts beneath one’s feet.”

I realized how important this wisdom is for a writer. No matter what I try to write, whether a newspaper column, poem, or novel, the most difficult thing to do is start.

Take this morning. I sat down to write this column. I should have just written it, then filed it away to review tomorrow. But I didn’t. I started with a thought, then a feeling, but before my fingers touched the laptop keys, I questioned if I really knew what I wanted to say. Like a centipede who can’t decide which foot to put down first, I did the same, worrying about the theme. Before long I went downstairs to get a cup of coffee. Making the mistake of turning on the news, I sat down and forgot about what I had planned to say. I remembered my mother telling me long ago, the road to hell is paved with good intentions, words from a relatively obscure author in 1670.

Yes, life is a journey, but unless you put your foot down and start walking, it will remain unfulfilled. I admit taking the first step is risky. You really don’t know where the road will lead, but it won’t lead anywhere unless you take the first step. Believe me, I have a filing cabinet filled with lists of what I want to write, but never started.

Then having started a project, the real work begins — to keep at it. If a longer writing project, say a short story or novel, the equally difficult work remains — to keep at it, day after day, month after month, still not knowing where the work might end. The wisdom of the inventor Thomas Edison becomes real: “Success is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.”

I should have been comforted by Edison’s response to someone who asked him if he grew discouraged or frustrated not getting results. Edison responded: “Result! Why, man, I have gotten a lot of results! I know several thousand things that won’t work.”

Sometimes the journey is just gaining a new perspective on how best to travel. So, I told myself not to fret over a file full of incomplete manuscripts. Think of them rather as several things that didn’t work.

I sat down again and rather than thinking of a 500-page novel, considered a short column. I wasn’t sure where I was heading, but I took the first step, the first sentence: Life is a journey.

Ultimately, real wisdom is practical guidance on how best to live (or write). And the only way to test the guidance is to take the first step in using it and see what happens. You may find the advice didn’t work. Well, then, take a step back and start again. You may then take the first step and later many more. One day, looking back, you may wonder why you didn’t start the journey sooner.

John C. Morgan is a teacher and writer. He can be reached at everydayethics@yahoo.com