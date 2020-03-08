Everyday ethics: What is justice? | Columnists

One of the purposes of our republic as stated in the preamble to the Constitution is to “establish justice.” This mission raises the question: What is justice?

The most common response is that justice is fairness. And justice is supposed to be blind, the image coming from the Roman goddess Justitia or Lady Justice. Blindness represents two qualities of justice: fairness and impartiality. Without these two qualities justice is incomplete.

Legal scholars may write volumes about justice, but most children can tell you what’s fair or not. They have a basic understanding of when decisions are not fair or when someone with a predisposition toward one point of view is not impartial.

The idea of justice as fairness is one described by the ethicist John Rawls. He describes justice as when people have equal rights to the same liberties as everyone else and when there are no beginning inequities. Measured by this standard, our country was unjust when it denied voting rights to women or African Americans. Rawls wrote that the notion of fairness required redress of grievances, such as giving women voting rights or affirmative action programs for those denied access to jobs or entrance into colleges or universities.

If justice is blind, meaning that it is supposed to be given fairly and impartially, then we have strayed a long way from this. Both major political parties when in power make appointments based on other factors, such as political points of view when it comes to societal issues, the right to life being the one most often cited these days.

ith a wink and a nod, judicial choices are not often made because of whether judges are impartial or fair but rather on how they may vote on whatever political issue the party in power sees as key to its philosophy.

Rawls argued that impartial justice or fairness was key to a democracy, yet both parties have tended to promote justices based on politics. One Supreme Court nominee put forward by President Barack Obama was held up a year by the Republican-controlled Senate with a rule change, for example. And President Donald Trump said he would only appoint conservative justices, which was one major reason many voted for him.

Amid all the politics these days it is hard to take the long view and see that the judicial choices are being shaped by ideological choices that will impact our nation for decades. The test of fairness and impartiality in making choices for judicial openings seems lost. When that happens, so, too, does the need for fair and impartial justice.

So, as you consider candidates for public office these days, consider the long-term implications for our judicial system, whether it is to be fair and impartial. Behind all the other issues, this may be the most important one for our future as a democratic republic based on the rule of law, not the antics of one political party over the other.

John C. Morgan is a writer and teacher. His email is everydayethics@yahoo.com.