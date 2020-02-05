Everyone gathers around Vanessa after today’s MAFS episode

Watching MAFS is like peeling a giant damn onion. You will scream ugly for one reason or another. This episode included clumsy conversations with conservative parents, bob haircuts, cringe karaoke, and a heartbreaking crisis of self-confidence (The full summary of the episode can be found here).

The Twitter discourse centered around two things this evening – the inevitable shit that Hayley, David and David’s conservative parents are, and the outburst of love for Vanessa that is so damn beautiful but doesn’t notice.

Let’s start with the hit show, that’s what MAFS is all about.

His conservative Christian parents! Oh, they’ll love Hayley. Lol. Oh you cheeky producers #mafs pic.twitter.com/LKiAZYlVgi

– jennybr5 (@ jennybr5) February 5, 2020

There was definitely a cheeky intention behind this pairing, let’s be real.

Also note one of my all time favorite GIFs:

Watch Hayley on her laptop #MAFS pic.twitter.com/q9XqWdu18q

– Dan (@ danza109), February 5, 2020

Huge atmosphere incoming:

Hayley moved to Queensland to go to the gym. I wish I was so motivated to go around the corner to the gym on my own! #MAFS

– Jen (@jenbrec), February 5, 2020

David’s mother is not happy with the news and would like to speak to the manager #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WW9uYvgjCE

– Mitchellbeer (@ Beermitchell) February 5, 2020

Oh my god damn it. I passed away. Why do you have to involve Karen in this MAFS episode, @beermitchell? Will Karen ever take a break? Unlikely.

However, we have all found that David’s parents are overjoyed and helpful. This is underpinned by David’s number of cuts during David’s wedding, which look overjoyed and supportive.

“I’m so glad that his family is happy for me,” ahhhh, if you don’t have the correct reading about the situation. # Mafs #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/B9b7wz4YAy

– Nicky Murphy (@ nickymurphy9) February 5, 2020

I’ve never seen people at the moment less impressed than David’s parents #MAFS

– Steph B (@TheSBatman) February 5, 2020

When David’s father told him to get to know Hayley first, before he “got too deep”. I felt disturbed. We have absolutely all thought about it:

#mafsau #mafs don’t go too deep son pic.twitter.com/8gginmLJaj

– bob_with_no_job (@oh_dear_bob) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile:

It’s great that Pete Evans was able to find a job outside of #MKR #MAFS #MAFSAU. Pic.twitter.com/FJjyUL9fF9

– Brizey68 (@ BV2268) February 5, 2020

On other important news … The rest of the Twitter summary is now reserved for Vanessa because she is a damn queen and it breaks my heart that she doesn’t see the queen in herself.

#MAFSAU

Vanessa: Confidence, needs love, parents don’t go to the wedding

Aust public: pic.twitter.com/42nHpphiUA

– ??????????? (@duskrosa) February 5, 2020

Vanessa’s terrible self-esteem is what happens when society only promotes one type of beauty

WE ???? NEED ???? To ???? TO DO ???? BETTER #mafs #mafsau

– J O D E S ???? (@ jodes888) February 5, 2020

Vanessa is too self-conscious. She is a self-destructor #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/JAy89O5MyY

– Brizey68 (@ BV2268) February 5, 2020

If only Vanessa had seen what we saw. Beautiful dimples, lips that some girls pay for, beautiful eyes, a radiant smile, a decent body. She got it going and doesn’t even know. #MAFSAU #mafs

February 5th – 5th, 2020

Vanessa is doing well this season – she damn deserved it.

Image:

Channel 9

