MONTHS –

After weeks of announcing that travelers returning from abroad were key replacements at COVID-19 in Quebec, health officials said on Saturday that transmisison community is now a priority.

Quebec’s national health director, Horacio Arruda, announced the development of Quebec’s modern-day OPUA-19 in Quebec City.

Quebec Secretary of State and Public Safety Genevieve Guilbault also announced that the government has added two more restricted areas in the state, barring non-essential travel to or from Charlevoix and Rouyn- Noranda.

Fourteen more Quebecers died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state linked to the disease to 75, health officials reported Saturday.

That is the number of reported deaths across the state Friday.

There were 6,997 patients from KEVID-19 through Saturday afternoon, according to Quebec’s public health report, up 896 from 6,101 cases reported 24 hours ago.

Health officials reported that 478 people were treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, up from 429 reported Friday; of these, 130 were under heavy supervision, eight more than yesterday.

There were 3,879 Women waiting for the NCID-19 program by Saturday afternoon; 83,230 reviews were negative.

Montreal has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state with 3,261; You can see the achievements in the area here.

Guilbault – to honor Premier Francois Legault, who has taken a day off – Health Danielle McCann and Arruda have proved Quebec’s modern-day record at Quebec City.

* SEE UPDATE UPDATE *

Saturday’s update arrived as almost all stores throughout Quebec planned to close on Sunday, as the Quebec government required employees of those locations to get a holiday. The stores will be closed every Sunday in April.

Pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants that have supplies or deliveries will remain open.

This is breaking news that will be updated.

.