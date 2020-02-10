Everyone is in love with Bong Joon Ho

There comes a time in our lives when we watch our first Bong Joon Ho film and find that it plays the rules. For me it was my first trip to Snowpiercer, during which I really lost my self-confidence and questioned everything about society. Mostly how babies are the best.

But last night the bong beehive, as we all call ourselves together, “ate well”. That said, Bong Joon Ho took four Oscars home, and when he watched him go to the bar again and again, I yelled at my TV. It was also part of his whole mood at night, which was in keeping with what he called the “Academy Awards” as the “local awards ceremony”.

BONG JOON REALLY SHOWN THE OSCARS A LOCAL AWARD AND GIVED THE ACADEMY WITH ALL AWARDS FOR PARASITES

– jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 10, 2020

So because we love him so much and he’s our new leader, we’re excited about these tweets from everyone who just shares their love and admiration for Bong Joon Ho, the four-time Oscar winner for Parasite.

“It’s literally crazy.” – Bong Joon-ho. A very worthy winner !! #Oscars #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BongHive #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/qgfNhDyIsp

– Luke Stapley / Luke’s reviews (@ LukeStapley1) February 10, 2020

“I will drink until the next Oscar” pic.twitter.com/SVV6XPqlr0

– James III, the Pink Ranger. (@ James3rdComedy) February 10, 2020

I think we can all agree that bong joon-hopic.twitter.com/hZdl6gwGNM

– Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) February 10, 2020

BONG HIVE WE FUCK FEASTIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nJIjGl1gMX

– Ira Madison III (@ira) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho literally does everything I would do if I was ever invited to the Oscars. #Oscars #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BongHive pic.twitter.com/BRrirE11zg

– Kat Cho (@ KatCho) February 10, 2020

BONG HIVE WE WILL WIN. Pic.twitter.com/demgB4TVUQ

– Oscar Isaac’s Year / Night (@ littIew0men) February 10, 2020

#bonghive activate pic.twitter.com/HoIBITuSlR

– E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 10, 2020

“WE EAT PEACHES BONG HIVE TODAY”

– folu (@notfolu) February 10, 2020

MOOD. #BongHive #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/OyOzZVvrGc

– ARRAY (@ARRAYNow) February 10, 2020

COME ON BONG HIVE COME ON pic.twitter.com/UhBN0iBUh6

– Lucy (@heylucymay), February 10, 2020

BONGHIVE RISE THE FUCK UP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

– demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

The way he soaks right now … holy moly. We have to do that more. We have to pat ourselves more on the back. We need to celebrate ourselves and our own achievements more. We work very, very hard to achieve goals, guys. Take a moment Look at this man. 😍 https://t.co/mHEPd742BI

– Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher), February 10, 2020

BONG BONG BONG BONG

– Big Ben (@big_ben_clock) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho just wants to have a drink, but he keeps getting trophies

– BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 10, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sI27vm63wgs (/ embed)

