“Everyone is on the street”: the last earthquake in Puerto Rico is causing further damage

An earthquake with a force of 6.0 shook Puerto Rico on Saturday and caused further damage along the south coast of the island, where earlier recent earthquakes have toppled homes and schools.

The US Geological Survey said the 8:54 am earthquake hit 13 kilometers south of Indios at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The Electric Power Authority of Puerto Rico said that failures were reported in many parts of South Puerto Rico and that crews assessed potential damage at power plants.

Barbara Cruz, a public prosecutor who was in the southern coastal town of Ponce when the new earthquake struck, said concrete remains hit the sidewalk while buildings continued to crumble.

“Everyone is out on the street,” she said.

This house was also destroyed in Guanica, a city on the southwest coast of Puerto Rico. (Ricardo Ortiz / Reuters)

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the strongest shock so far since an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 – the strongest that struck the island in a century – struck on Tuesday before dawn, eliminating power over Puerto Rico and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people stay in shelters, many afraid to return to their homes, and others unable to do so due to major damage.

Hundreds of earthquakes have shaken the island since the New Year, although most were too light to feel.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands have been in hiding places and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and various schools and businesses in the southwestern region of the island.