Trackers trailer: Everybody leaves a trace

Cinemax has debuted the first trailer for the South African crime thriller series Trackers, a co-output between the community and South Africa’s M-Net and German community broadcaster ZDF. The trailer can be viewed in the player underneath!

Related: Warrior Renewed for a Second Season at Cinemax

Based mostly on the novel of the identical title from Deon Meyer’s, the series interweaves three tale strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that handles the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape City in a violent conspiracy involving structured criminal offense, smuggled diamonds, condition stability, black rhinos, the CIA and an intercontinental terrorist plot.

The collection stars James Alexander (Siberia), Rolanda Marais (Substantial Rollers), Ed Stoppard (Knightfall), Sandy Schultz (Metropolis of Angels), Brendon Daniels (Cape City), Trix Vivier (Die Spreeus), Thapelo Mokoena (Mandela: Prolonged Stroll to Independence), Sisanda Henna (This Existence), Tamer Burjaq (Bloodshot) and Avital Lvova.

Similar: Strike Back Last Year Trailer Previews Team’s 1 Very last Mission

Trackers is govt made by Cobus van den Berg, Tim Theron, Jonathan Drake, Robert Thorogood and Meyere, with Rebecca Fuller-Campbell developing and Thorogood performing as author on the series. The collection is set to premiere on Cinemax on Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. EST.