‘Everyone’ Must Support Joe Biden

Comedian and Bernie Sanders doppelgänger Larry David said his US Senate counterpart “must get out” from the 2020 presidential election, told the New York Times columnist at the weekend that “everyone” had to support the campaign of former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The creators of Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live Sanders seemed to poke a few political problems during a long quarantine discussion with Times columnist Maureen Dowd. David responded to President Donald Trump retweeting a clip from his show in February and stated “Tough Guys for Trump!” and expressed his views on the Hulu documentary about former rivals Trump and Sanders Hillary Clinton.

David took several sweeps to Clinton and the president before suggesting that Sanders – who he said felt “family” when they had a conversation – should withdraw from the Democratic presidential election.

“I think he should leave,” David told Dowd in the Times article published Saturday. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get a nomination. And I think, you know, there’s no time to play here. Everyone has to support Biden.”

Sanders is currently lagging behind Biden in the Democratic presidential election with 914 promised delegates versus 1,217 Biden. A total of 1,991 delegates were needed to secure the nomination at the August Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which was recently postponed for one month due to the coronavirus problem. Democratic primary elections have been postponed amid a COVID-19 pandemic.

David and Sanders, who are both Brooklyn natives and from Jewish families, learned in the 2017 PBS program that they were actually distant relatives. Comedian Curb Your Enthusiasm noted that when they met each other earlier this year on a recording of the Today program, Sanders welcomed him by shouting, “Cousin!”

“When I see it, it feels like I’m talking to someone in my family,” David said. He added that Clinton’s statement earlier this year that “nobody liked” Sanders in Congress “was a bit harsh.”

David said that he also recently changed his mind about Clinton’s political and personal life as well after watching a documentary about him while in quarantine. “I’m not the first person to say this, of course, but you never feel that you really saw it. There is a problem with heating it up. But you see it in this documentary and you love it.”

Asked about his opinion of other New Yorkers, Donald Trump, David criticized the president’s character: “You know, this is an extraordinary thing. The man has no redeeming qualities. You can take some of the worst dictators in history and me. ‘I am sure all of them , You can find one quality that is worthy. Stalin can have one quality that is worthy, we don’t know! “

