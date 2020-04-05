“Everyone needs to support Biden”

Actor, comedian and producer Larry David believes it’s time for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to step down, admitting that the waiting presidential candidate “can’t get the nomination” and claims that it is everyone’s time. gather around Joe Biden (D).

David, who is hurting Sanders with his surrender of Vermont senator on Saturday Night Live, told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday that Sanders is “too far behind” at this time.

“I feel like I should be dropped,” said the star Curb Your Enthusiasm. “Because she’s too far behind. She can’t get the candidacy. And I think, you know, it’s not time to fool me here. Everyone has to support Biden.”

“Imagine if I had been president, what would have happened to my life?” Larry David said, referring to what would likely be a steady stream of SNL sketches.

He made a similar observation during a January appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“If he wins, do you know what this is going to do in my life?” he asked.

“It will be great for the country, great for the country. Terrible to me, “added David.

Although Sanders has said that he is reevaluating his campaign and has admitted that it is a “very steep road” to running the candidacy, he has not yet committed to leaving the race before the Democratic National Convention, which has moved from July to August. However, the presidential president told late-night guest Seth Meyers last week that “if I’m not the candidate, I’ll do my best to see Joe Biden being elected president.”