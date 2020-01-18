Everyone should accept the Circle’s friendship request

Photo: Netflix

Forget the warning stories of yesteryear: online duplicity is actually ridiculously fun.

Let me look back a bit: At the beginning of the month, Netflix launched The Circle, a new, three-week event as part of the competitive reality. Based on the British reality series of the same name, the participants become temporary tenants of an aggressively modern apartment building, in which they only communicate via a dedicated social media platform. Veiled by sweet, sweet anonymity, the level of authenticity among the participants ranges from painfully serious behavior such as virtual reality engineer Shubham Goel to full-blown catfish in the case of Seaburn Williams, who pretends to be his girlfriend Rebecca. Through careful strategy (read: chunky flirt in most scenarios), players need to gain enough popularity to become the “influencers” who ultimately determine the game’s trajectory. The least ineffective of them run the risk of being sent home or “blocked” while the last standing user takes home $ 100,000. Presenter and comedian Michelle Buteau adds an energy that is practically that of a good friend watching with a bowl of popcorn.

It is very easy to initially adapt the competition to the innate superficiality of social media culture, especially when chats are limited to measured courtesies and fast hashtags. In many ways, it reflects how many of us navigate online spaces to connect: here an inconspicuous emoji, there a “LOL”, all in an effort to transform ourselves into something edible so as not to do risk being outlawed. Even someone like Sammie, a pronounced, naturally engaging Miami bomb, isn’t immune to calculated reactions and a well-placed smiley face. Part of that is strategy, but this competency is based on learning how to maintain even the most difficult online connections.

More importantly, without the benefit of personal influence, The Circle balances the real playing field in a way that other realities cannot show. A typical example: A competitor like Alana – a bubbly, attractive swimsuit model from Texas – cannot benefit from the same tendency that she would likely wear over several rounds. In fact, Alana has to work to convince her circlemates that she is a real person (a feat that is made difficult by the fact that she is a model that she mentions more than once). And if it’s not a carousel of harmless deception and half-hearted alliances, the show serves as a relevant social experiment, considering who has the need to hide their identity to gain an advantage – most likely the most marginalized among them. Similar to MTV’s Catfish for years, The Circle goes through the gray areas of online authenticity and shows the reasons why a person is reluctant to present themselves on the World Wide Web in order to avoid persistent trolling as an advantage – tall individual or would prefer that Explore the spectrum of gender without restrictions. For some, “be yourself” is a fairly costly consequence, even if a hundred giants is out of the question.

However, if you are not looking for an introspective study of how we behave in digital spaces, that is perfectly fine. The Circle is mostly just indulgent, uninhibited fun with enough hairpin bends to elude predictability. Status updates have never been so exciting.