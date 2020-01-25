“Everyone should want the truth” – Trial seeks to wipe out executed man

by: Stephanie Sharp of KARK

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 10:57 PST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 10:57 PST

(KARK / NBC News) Lawyers for the Innocence Project and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit to search for DNA and fingerprints found at the 1993 murder of Debra Reese in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

They believe the evidence could posthumously erase Ledell Lee from the crime. It was executed in 2017.

“We just want to know the truth,” said Lee’s younger sister Patricia Young at a press conference Thursday announcing the trial.

The ACLU and the Innocence Project began to investigate the matter shortly before Lee’s death sentence.

They say the DNA and fingerprints found at the crime scene do not match Lee’s.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Lee’s family, requests that the evidence, currently in the possession of the Jacksonville Police Service, be released for the first time in national databases.

Jacksonville City Attorney Emailed Mayor and City Council Regarding Trial, Partly Declaring “That Under Current State Laws And Jurisprudence The City Is Not Authorized to disclose DNA material evidence. “

