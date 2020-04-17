Everyone uses zoom, is that what zoom wants?

Most entrepreneurs dream An unexpected flood of new users. Eric Yuan, 50-year-old founder and CEO of Zoom, is a bit of a nightmare as he needs to add 90,000 schools and teach him how to use his products. “We thought their IT team would help, but we were wrong,” he says in an early April interview with Zoom. “We are like an IT team to them.”

It’s hard to miss him too much. After all, he’s a millionaire several times more. He leads one of the few companies whose outlook has skyrocketed as a result of a pandemic. Still, the original is exhausted and his face wants the glittering and fake image of the Golden Gate Bridge, a standard option in his product’s “choose a virtual background” feature.

I can understand his frustration. A month has passed since the former ordered his 2,500 companies to work from home, delaying the California state-wide blockade by 12 days. In the weeks that followed, the popularity of the San Jose-based company rose sharply as the COVID-19 epidemic spread throughout the world. “Zooming” quickly became a verb. From yoga instructors to Fortune 500 executives, it’s the new regular way to convene everyone who’s been suddenly expelled from work. Zoom’s users jumped from 10 million daily in December to 200 million in March. Stock prices have risen 80% annually, with a market value of $ 35 billion.

However, the rapid growth has exposed far more challenges than the CEO’s packed calendar. After all, the main reason Zoom was able to zoom beyond the competition, its ease of use, turned out to be thorny on its side. By not requiring a password as the default setting, another new phrase was introduced in the pandemic dictionary, Zoombombing, and uninvited, often aggressive guests broke into private meetings. Zoom also forced the company to patch the software that proved a hacker’s target and allowed remote users to control an unconscious user’s camera, among other malicious tricks.

Janine Pelosi, CMO of Zoom, the bottom row, hosts the marketing team “Happy Hour”. By: Zoom Video Communications

An explosion of attention caught the zoom off guard. After all, it’s been focusing on business users for decades, not the masses. Yuan started an apology tour, posted a post on the contrite blog, and allowed numerous media interviews. “I’m embarrassed,” he says about Security Flux. “I’m on my own.” He admits that such moves make Zoom’s click button easier to use, while adding more defensive features such as mandatory password protection for meetings. . “Sure, it will have some impact,” says Yuan. “But we need to regain trust.”

Winning trust is not Zoom’s only hurdle. Contrary to intuition, spikes in usage do not always benefit your business. This is because many new users are not paying customers, and never are. That challenge can be even more of a concern than a security issue, at least from an investment perspective. Alexskin, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said:

In other words, Zoom may have become the name of a beloved household despite facing unexpected scrutiny due to incomplete security. But success when the world returns to normal is not guaranteed.

Zoom flew Through the first successful initial public offering in April 2019, we went right under the radar. Raising $ 357 million for $ 36 per share, the stock quickly surpassed $ 100, with Uber and Lyft. Early users were typically universities and other small technology companies. And video conferencing wasn’t a particularly new idea. “For a long time, everyone thought it was a crowded market and nothing would happen,” says Dan Scheinman, former head of corporate development for Cisco and Zoom’s first investors.

For Cisco, Zoom is, in many ways, gone. In 2007, the networking equipment giant acquired Webex, a business-specific video conferencing company. Formerly the vice president of engineering. He stayed at Cisco for four years, then left with 40 engineers to build his own version of Webex. “Being able to scale video is a difficult problem to solve,” says Oded Gal, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer and one of Webex Refugees. “The engineers who follow Eric are building the best screen sharing technology and not many people in the world can do it.”

Entrepreneurs simply did not try to recreate Webex. Yuan believed that the Cisco unit should offer a more modern view of the industrial-grade products that should be easily accessible on the go from a mobile phone or laptop. They also had to work with uneven internet connections and cellular networks, and they had to do better than existing video conferencing systems. It consumed a lot of bandwidth and didn’t do a particularly good job of duplicating calls. “Eric spent two years building the Zoom’s core architecture,” said Santi Sbotovsky, general partner of another early investor in Zoom, Emergence Capital. “He did his best and didn’t make a short cut.”

Yuan’s goal was to make Zoom scalable and reliable. They also wanted to be much easier to use than their existing video conferencing software. We typically provided the user with a series of clicks [and downloads] before the video started streaming. From Google’s Hangouts to Microsoft’s Skype to Apple’s FaceTime, there are many simple options on the market, so Zoom needs to stand out for success. “We were in a gorilla-filled market,” says Janine Pelosi, Zoom’s chief marketing officer and another colleague to her former colleague. [Half of Zoom’s 12-person management team worked with him at Cisco.]

With a “freemium” price, Zoom is popular with business users because it’s free for most users and allows upselling of additional features. The world-friendly free version allows up to 100 people for up to 40 minutes of calls and unlimited one-to-one exchanges. Zoom’s paid accounts start at $ 15 per user per month, with extended talk time and a variety of administrative features. Targeting large and small businesses, the version offers even more capacity and additional features.

True to its business-focused roots, Zoom had already made a small profit before it went public. For the year ended January 31, 2019, sales were $ 330 million, or about $ 8 million. Sales almost doubled to $ 623 million and profits almost tripled to $ 22 million, easily surpassing Wall Street estimates. “They have done a great job,” says RBC analyst Zukin. “Even with the introduction of COVID, our inventory was down significantly.”

In fact, Zoom produced some of the fastest revenue growth in the software industry long before the pandemic impact was felt in China, where Zoom proved popular. Since China has started a lockdown, the company has lifted the time limit for Chinese users. When US workers began to follow in March, Zoom transitioned from a Silicon Valley success story to a global phenomenon in the coming weeks. And that’s when things get out of control.

Originally Has publicly apologized and re-evaluated Zoom’s features, so his larger, more expensive competitors have the moment. His former employer, Webex, also experienced a surge in usage that more than tripled the volume of average monthly meeting times in the United States in March. We also actively advertise both old and new customers with a focus on privacy and security. “This differentiation is useful right now,” says Sri Srinivasan, who is responsible for Cisco’s collaboration units including Webex. It has also acquired Microsoft Teams, a business-centric product that complements its consumer-focused Skype service, including video conferencing. Microsoft says 500,000 organizations use Teams and are bundled with their Office 365 productivity software subscription.

Even small players like Internet phone provider RingCentral are trying to move while Zoom is in the hot seat. RingCentral announced in early April that it will launch its own video product after providing Zoom customers with “white label” video conferencing tools for seven years. “We are now in control of our destiny,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder and CEO of RingCentral, saying it has ended the company’s reliance on Zoom’s video tools.

That alone may not affect Zoom’s current growth trajectory. The company’s chief financial officer, Kelly Steckelberg, says that revenue from customers such as RingCentral is less than 10% of Zoom’s total sales. Moreover, it is not clear whether the current scrutiny of Zoom’s security issues will have any impact on its new growth. Consumers can forgive security flaws in overwhelmingly useful products. Ask us a question on Facebook.

200,000,000

Daily Zoom conference attendees for March. In December, there were just 10 million locked-down Chinese users before flocking to Zoom.

But there’s another issue Zoom’s newly discovered role as a popular video conferencing tool in the masses. How many new users will be paid users? Unlike Slack, another collaboration tools software maker, Zoom doesn’t calculate the percentage that account owners pay. Nor does it mention how successful the conversion of free users to paid subscribers was. The company warned that increased usage would jeopardize margins, but has not quantified risk.

Investors worried about the market value of the same zoom as the car’s giant General Motors. “We are skeptical about Zoom’s long-term monetization potential,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Metamarshall. Brad Zelnick of Credit Suisse, who downgraded Zoom’s share price to “underperform” on April 6, was more direct. “Many of the recent surges have turned out to be temporary, and we expect them to come from free users and education that are difficult to monetize,” he said.

For Zoom’s ex, it sounds as if his company lost the day it became a consumer hit. He is now focusing on reassuring his customers, not surprised them. Already he has suspended development of all new features. This is because make-up filters like Snapchat, which I had pinned, just waited and chose to spend my team time fixing security loopholes. “We will review everything,” says the CEO. “Turn off anything that could negatively impact security and privacy.”

Along the way, we need to keep an eye out for users who originally thought his product survived the global crisis as easily as possible. After all, like the original, most of us plan to return to our office someday. When we do, he has to make sure we still want to zoom.

Not overnight

For many, zoom seems to have come out of nowhere. In fact, it has been a private startup for eight years as it has become so popular with corporate customers that it is easy to use.

2011: Zoom is incorporated under the name Saasbee Inc.

2012: Renamed to Zoom Video Communications

2013: First public release of Zoom Meetings supporting 200 million annual meeting minutes by year end

2014: Launched Zoom Chat, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Rooms

2015: Recruit 100th employee

2016: Reached 6 billion annual meetings

2017: Launched Zoom developer platform to host first user conference Zoomtopia

2018: Announcing the market for zoom phones and third-party apps

2019: The number of minutes exceeded 5 billion minutes each month. Oh yeah, it was released.

A version of this article appears in the May 2020 issue of Fortune under the heading “How Zoom Zoomed.”

