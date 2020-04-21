Warren Buffett’s famous line, “Only when the tide disappears, you can see who is swimming naked” is a hot topic recently. He mentioned the tough times of exposing investors who didn’t particularly know what they were doing. I’ve heard it in terms of a crisis that focuses on who produces, compared to those who complain about what an organization needs to produce.

In a new issue of Fortune published last week by Aaron, I thought about the concept of what to see in bright light, while reading the exhaustive and colorful features of the Mikal Revlam zoom. The company in San Jose, Calif., Was once again interested in Zoom after a surge in high-profile deals, merely acclaimed for its successful IPO in 2019. Zoom was our beloved investment a few months ago. It wasn’t a global phenomenon.

Now we all know about Zoom, but most people don’t pay the company 10 cents. Not only is Zoom not a consumer favorite, there is growing evidence that Zoomtail hours, birthday parties and Passover seders hosting are not particularly good businesses for Zoom. The company does not separate paid users from free users. In other words, it’s hard to see how the Zoom business has benefited from its rapid increase from 10 million to 200 million daily.

If the enterprise can provide the service, then in most cases more users are better. As Lev-Ram writes, Zoom’s lagging competitors certainly want to pick up that overflow. For example, we couldn’t be alert to the performance of RingCentral. For example, in the past year it has been trading at about the same price as Zoom, up 7% on Monday’s market downday. [Fortune communicates internally using RingCentral.]

Zoom’s current quarter ends in a few weeks. After a while, you’ll see the true impact of the pandemic on your business. You don’t have to wait that long to see if anyone else is watching Netflix because you’re stuck at home, or you’re canceling your service because you’re cash-strapped. Netflix reports earnings today.

