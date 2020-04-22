Everyone’s Turning Out-Of-Context ‘Hannah Montana’ Scenes Into Memes

In these dire instances, it is crucial to find sources of comfort and ease. Some have turned to masturbation, many others wine. Hey, we’re only human – we all have our vices. I, for one particular, have discovered a new, not likely kind of catharsis: out-of-context Hannah Montana memes.

They began popping up sporadically on my feed a 7 days or so back, and now, to my delight, I can’t scroll for 10 seconds without the need of being greeted with a different Hannah Montana-connected banger.

I have this Hannah Montana Out Of Context Twitter account to thank for that. The account, which has amassed 10k followers, has been publishing the most legendary snippets from Hannah Montana‘s four floor-breaking seasons. As it turns out, Miley Stewart is just so damn memeable.

Let’s check out out some of the pioneering moments to arrive from this new wave of Hannah Montana shitposting, shall we?

Me to my loved ones at the finish of quarantine pic.twitter.com/SWEruC3cDR

— ???????????? ???????? (@sheroCyrxs) April 16, 2020

gays having rid of their drag persona as soon as they are again in their hometown pic.twitter.com/wJB71fQw58

— Hannah Montana Out Of Context (@OCHannahMontana) April 18, 2020

right after acquiring 20 likes in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/VRVsF1Vicd

— rita (@ritasfenty) April 21, 2020

You received a new match! ????????????

me: pic.twitter.com/pjvzGPJo0m

— ???? (@Iickmcshammer) April 21, 2020

me biting into liquor candies when i was a child pic.twitter.com/X3RfZYJ605

— ???? (@Iickmcshammer) April 21, 2020

I’m a huge Hannah/Miley stan, really do not get me improper, but I’ve always been curious as to how the premise of the Disney present arrived to be – I mean, did the Tv set executives genuinely believe they could swindle us into believing that Miley Stewart could go over her correct identification, and swindle her close friends, with a shitty $4-searching K-Mart wig? Alas, I will help you save this rant for a different time. I will need to head off to binge Hannah Montana.

Image:

Disney / Twitter @sheroCyrxs

