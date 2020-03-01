everything-vols-coach-rick-barnes-reported-just-after-tennessee-beat-florida

Tennessee basketball did not allow itself to completely lose a big 2nd 50 percent direct this Saturday.

The Vols held on to beat Florida 63-58 immediately after allowing a 19-stage lead tumble to one particular.

In this article is every thing Vols mentor Rick Barnes mentioned afterward:

ON THE OFFENSIVE Effectiveness

“We’ve talked about ball stability all 12 months. The second half of Arkansas match, wherever we only had two turnovers, when we watched the video game, as substantially as we (turned it around) in the first half, I reported I want to see if you fellas can convey to me the variation. In phrases of why we convert it above and why we don’t. Obviously the reason we switch it about is we never execute. We’re not participating in alongside one another. I reported to them if we have to call a little something every time down the flooring, exactly where you fellas know what we’re likely to do, we’ll do that. If which is what it is heading to choose.

“I assumed the to start with fifty percent we were being definitely excellent. Defensively we have been remarkable in the very first fifty percent. Arguably coming in, and we talked about it the other working day, Mike (White) has performed a marvelous job with his group about the final five online games. I assume they are as good as anybody in this league. We realized we experienced to have a wonderful defensive work. And we extended our defense mainly because we required some ball-screen coverage that we have not made use of as a great deal recently.

“It was the offense. You search at the very first half, it is normally us with eight, nine turnovers and the other workforce with two. The first half, that was diverse. I talked about that at halftime. We experienced the guide, and the recreation was in a very great stream for us. The moment they got powering, they bought more aggressive. We did not regulate to it as swiftly as we ought to have. Fulky skipped two free throws that could’ve assisted stymy that a minor little bit. We have been waiting around all year for that 3-point shot. It was a distinctive engage in we experienced in and it just took place to work. It has not normally worked.

“The fact is, we’ve had so many points that have gone from us this calendar year. And I informed our group as much as a coach, you’d like to have a little extra comfort at the close of the recreation. But the way we gained the recreation was likely improved for us mainly because we’ve missing so lots of like that. We just advised them at the end, we brought up (other) video games. We’ve been right here, we’ve performed it. We’ve been listed here, you guys have to go get the match. Get stops. And obviously we’re heading to have to make some no cost throws. Santi’s two had been significant. They were seriously large.”

ON JOHN FULKERSON’S Overall performance LATE

“He was massive. We had the matchup we desired, and yet again, I believe our fellas have recognized this, much too, that we have to engage in by means of Yves and Fulky as much as we can. That does not necessarily mean they are going to shoot the ball just about every time, but it suggests they are heading to wear-and-tear. There is no question that when we broke down in the second fifty percent, John was in some of all those performs because he performed much too many minutes. The truth that Blackshear received to sit a whole lot in the initially fifty percent for the reason that of foul hassle, once again, I was worried about that, and I told the coaches that at halftime that he was likely to be fresher coming down the extend. We saved asking Fulky if he wished to appear out and he kept telling us he required to continue to be in. He was massive. I feel all of them (had been). I feel Josiah now performed the way we want to see him participate in. We experienced to have everyone. We went the length with a good deal of fellas, but we just felt this was a quite essential recreation for us, and these guys have worked hard and geared up tough and coming down the stretch the (assistant) coaches recommended to me in the previous 4 minutes to get some guys out, and I explained, ‘Nope. These guys, we have ridden them this much, and Im using them the rest of the way residence,’ and they acquired it accomplished. I just did not come to feel like it was truthful to set any person in there that hadn’t been in the game at that time since it was a significant-amount match at that time. All round, in opposition to a group that is as really hard to guard as anyone in this league, we truly did protect them in the initially 50 % and in the 2nd half they turned it up and we didn’t respond the way we needed to there.”

Close Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi was amazed by his family prior to Saturday’s video game from Florida. Knoxville News Sentinel

ON WHAT WENT Nicely FOR JOSIAH IN THE To start with Half

“One, he’s superior at people issues. We advised him to be great at what he’s superior at, and I feel a lot more route and us just stating, ‘This is what we want you to do and this is what you obtained to do.’ We talked about actively playing inside-out, but when guys are open up, we want them to shoot the ball. We’re not likely to not shoot open pictures even though we want to have a state of mind of enjoying inside of-out, and I considered he did that. Defensively, it took all of people men in the to start with 50 %. I even thought Uros’ minutes and Olivier, those people brief bursts there ended up excellent for us. Josiah, we have recognised all yr that he’s struggled with injuries at some issue and time, but again he just has to preserve heading on what he did right now.”

ON INBOUNDING WITH A single Next ON THE SHOT CLOCK, WHAT You’re Seeking TO DO

“Get a shot. We messed with the ball much too much. A single matter I imagine these guys have recognized is it’s Okay to get groups deep into the clock on offense due to the fact we do it to them on protection. You fellas imagine about, you occur down the flooring and get teams to have to perform 25, 27 (seconds). If you consider about it, they designed a pair pictures at the buzzer, and if we appear down and take undesirable photographs, they have not had to guard at all. We have to make them guard. In that predicament, I think Santi lost the dribble and they switched it out. They performed fantastic protection, and the rollup dude most likely didn’t get as higher as he necessary to as brief as he did. We talked to the fellas about at some position in time — we use the word hoop — you obtained to hoop. You obtained to do it. That’s what comes about with a lot of teams we enjoy with. If we guard their sets, they place their head down and just start out driving and make performs, and I explained we’re going to have to do that, much too. We missing the ball on two distinctive instances deep in the clock and Fulky just happened to pick it up and did the most effective point he could. It was a significant enjoy. That designed up for his two missed one particular-and-types.”

ON HIS Comfort Stage WITH SANTIAGO VESCOVI AT THE FOUL LINE LATE IN THE Game

“I can only explain to you, for the duration of that very last timeout, we drew up the perform. And I explained to him, whatever you have to do, you go get this ball. That tells you what you want to know. I stated you go get this ball. We have no timeouts, if it’s a tie-up, it’s our ball, so hold the ball. If they double-workforce you, maintain the ball and then we’ll go once more. That’s what I stated. Go get this ball. And they’re likely to have to foul you.”

ON THE Variance WHEN JOSIAH IS ENGAGED

“We are a different group. You go again and seem, we have talked about how we have had to improve up during the calendar year. He offers us a fifth guy that is a risk out there and he can shoot the ball. Percentage-sensible, I assume he is our finest 3-stage shooter. He can rebound it. Tre Mann obtained likely and fairly much had his way there for a tiny little bit. That was a big, significant block Josiah made there at the end. That was a large participate in. He had gotten to the rim yet again. At this point in time, we require all people. We essential it tonight. Our bench has been fantastic in conditions of their concentrate. They sit there sometimes and may well not enjoy, but we explained to them final night time that we have to get back — and we ended up far more aggressive defensively this yr. We have had to adjust so substantially for the reason that of the cases that we prolonged our protection and acquired out following it a minimal bit. To be truthful with you, we are far better when we engage in like that. We haven’t performed that as a great deal as we want to mainly because of the condition we have observed ourselves in.”

ON THE Crew Struggling From Full-Court docket Press

“Yeah since I believe we have to assault much more. It is not just that. You have to be ready to assault and get the straightforward basket. I have always believed if you can get a layup, go get it and if not make them guard you mainly because they are obviously up there pressing for a reason. You are also enjoying the clock at that level in time. I just informed our guards give up messing with the ball in the backcourt and get it across. Get the offense heading. What we had been working was likely to place us into the clock a very little bit. They began operating by passing lanes and we were building much too extensive of passes because we weren’t receiving throughout halfcourt as rapid as we necessary. We wanted to burn off a timeout to get a reset on the 10-2nd in the backcourt since at that position we only experienced 4 seconds to get throughout. We experienced to use that timeout, but it worked out well for us.”

ON SANTIAGO VESCOVI’S Loved ones Astonishing HIM

“We realized about it. It is special since he has been a unique teammate to all of us and a unique teammate to be around. I consider about it, they are a really close-knit family members of course. They had talked about it for a week how they ended up going to do it. I realized he was genuinely amazed by it. He had no concept they ended up coming.”