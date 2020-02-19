[everything-vols-mentor-rick-barnes-claimed-following-vols-defeat-vanderbilt]

Tennessee basketball had a rough 30 minutes, a superior 9 minutes and an dreadful moment Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

But the Vols survived Vanderbilt 65-61.

Below is all the things Vols coach Rick Barnes said afterward:

OPENING STATEMENT

“First of all, I want to say this, I imagine Jerry Stackhouse has completed just a phenomenal work. What has carried out, how he has his guys participating in tough. They keep in it, do some really superior stuff. Hard items to protect on the defensive end.

“We received heading with our offense (in the 2nd 50 %). We have been transferring, we were being bringing much more tempo to it. Then the very last moment was definitely preposterous. I’m actually upset about it. Men understood it. I was upset at halftime with the way we began the sport, with missed layups and silly turnovers. Factors that, this time of yr, you shouldn’t be making. Then we’re up 12, 13 and switch it about three straight moments in a absurd manner. You can’t be performing that this time of 12 months. It’s about participating in basketball and understanding that each and every possession matters. When we shift the ball, when we convey some tempo, we can score. But when you commence out a game lacking all those minor layups that we had, I assume about how many we skipped tonight, and I know they are difficult, but I know (Vanderbilt guard) Saban Lee created them glance rather effortless. And (he’s) substantially lesser. That’s the frustrating detail.

“I imagined Jalen (Johnson) gave us fantastic minutes other than that previous turnover. I considered Ticket (Davonte Gaines) did some great points. I assumed JB (Jordan Bowden) was seriously strong. All those two totally free throws are big no cost throws, gentleman, mainly because they have the skill to go down and strike a a few. But I’m just not serious content with John (Fulkerson) and Yves (Pons). The perform he designed there at the stop of the sport is just one thing you cannot do. Dribble the ball out, enable somebody come from at the rear of (and get the steal). You know they’re coming. He should’ve picked it up.

“But when we were being going the ball we had fantastic offense, we experienced excellent flow at that position, when we got the direct. (Vanderbilt) missed a couple seriously broad-open pictures, where we were lucky. I’m just not authentic happy with the way we commenced the activity and the way we concluded the game.”

ON JORDAN BOWDEN

“The one matter you cannot get absent from him is he’s genuinely labored challenging all year defensively. And all over again, we consider he can make shots. And he’s experienced a tricky yr, of course, we know that. But we’ve got some large video games left to go and we hope this is when he begins knocking some down. But I did consider he played with confidence and he had a great tempo about him on the offensive close.”

ON JOHN FULKERSON DRAWING SO Quite a few FOULS

“He’s faster than you assume. He’s swift, he has a initially pleasant move. But you know, when he’s locked in, yeah, I feel he’s a challenging man to defend. For the reason that he needs house often, in some cases he doesn’t. But from the commencing tonight, he was not there. I took him out early. This time of year your critical men have obtained to provide it each night. Every evening. It simply cannot be when you’re actively playing effectively. It cannot be when you’re behind and have to make a press. They are the ones that have to established the tone early. He did not do it. Yves experienced a prospect for a little 6-, seven-foot jumper. He tries to toss the ball away, or throws it away. The more mature guys, this time of 12 months, man, imagine me, they really should be the ones that are entirely locked in, leading the way. And our younger guys need it. Santi (Vescovi) at the finish acquired drained but he can not go on to transform it more than 6 times. You simply cannot. And three of his had been, once again, ridiculous turnovers. I explain to him it’s not respecting the video game, the way you need to regard the activity. Did I solution your concern?”

ON THE Ideal-Scenario Scenario FOR THIS Group, HOW IT Plays DOWN THE Extend TO Finish Powerful

“Great issue. One particular, we should glimpse at it as an option with where by we are correct now, you get to enjoy the prime fifty percent of the league with men that, chances are there. But they’re complicated. We’re likely to have to play perfectly. We just can’t make the mistakes we designed the very last few games. We just can’t. Until eventually we determine that out, once again, I can inform you we’ve been through a large amount with this crew. I indicate, a good deal of diverse scenarios. But now, overlook it. We have tested that we can compete with any team. Now it is about this team of guys. And we’re likely as healthy as we’ve been all year extensive right now. Josiah has been again just one video game, these days he wasn’t extremely productive.

“It’s go time. There are possibilities there to be had, but you are going to have to make it operate or it will not perform. What I want to see us do, I want to see improvement — not just bodily, but mentally. I never want to see us make the form of issues we manufactured tonight to shut that game out because you just cannot. If you do, it’s likely to go by you. It’s kind of like what occurred against South Carolina, to be trustworthy with you. We experienced people very same blunders in which turnovers, and we did a better task on the free of charge-toss line tonight, … but that’s two online games in a row we have gotten 10 turnovers from a point guard and a article participant blended, and you can’t do it. You just preserve digging you a hole to exactly where you have to be excellent, and nobody thinks you can participate in this game beautifully. I am discouraged due to the fact I imagine we should really be superior than what other folks might feel. We’re not heading to reduced our typical. I had Admiral Schofield and Lamonte Turner both of those speak to them soon after tonight mainly because I was upset at halftime and I was upset at the finish of the match. I considered all those guys hit them with some excellent items, and it is essential that they understand that they have to do it now. They are in the identical circumstance as Admiral and people fellas ended up when they had been sophomores, and they went by way of it and found a way to breakthrough. This workforce has received to locate a way to breakthrough.”

ON Earning Publish Photographs

“We believe people fellas can do it, and that is why we ended up upset at the start off of next 50 % mainly because we missed a pair of dinky kinds, and Yves missed it and then turned about and threw it back again out, but he should really have gone up again. Uros skipped 1 or two ideal there the similar way. I’m not going to say they’re simple shots, but I would like to be that tall and see what I could do because when you enjoy a person like Saben Lee go down there and find a way to set the ball in the basket, it is frustrating to watch in a game like that. We consider in it, but I feel people men have to recognize, and I feel it goes again to executing their work early and having their base all set, and we weren’t. John named for the ball two times and did not capture it with two fingers and we turned it over. We’re likely to place the ball in there, there’s no doubt. When we look at this group of men, and I really don’t at any time speak about up coming 12 months and all that, but we notice these men are likely to be the men we have to produce more than the next pair of yrs. They have designed, and I say this, and I’m not guaranteed if I’m right, I do not know if they really fully grasp when you are currently being video game-prepared for every single night time how difficult it is to be a very good player just about every one night time. That’s a little something each of those people men are understanding. Do they have it right now? I really do not consider thoroughly. They do a great deal of issues that are genuinely very good, but this time of year, this is when these guys have acquired to be elite for us. I can comprehend Santi, Josiah and the freshmen do, but individuals two fellas have been plenty of significant game titles. We’re going to put it in there, and every person knows we are. There are no secrets this time of calendar year, and when we get it there, we’re counting on those fellas. They’r not heading to make them all, but they have to make the easy ones. We commenced the match with about as uncomplicated a shot as you can get, and we could not make it, and I feel when you get started lacking them suitable there, it can mess with your head if you are not mentally tricky ample to cope with it.”

ON SANTIAGO VESCOVI

“I thought Santi was browsing for shots to get started the game. You men have watched us perform, and again, I considered we settled for 3s. We bought them in foul trouble, and we want to get to the foul line. I imagine which is a massive section of this game. The very best coaches I’ve at any time coached versus, their groups get fouled and they make extra pictures than the other crew even attempts. We try out to teach our fellas that three is always heading to be there for us. All you have to look at is our industry-intention proportion. I do assume this, when we enjoy within-out, we can make those people shots. Santi, I imagined early he was hunting for photographs. I could probably say since he has been below that the fatigue issue is location in a minor little bit. He has learned to take care of the ball, but at the close of the recreation, I probably need to have taken him out mainly because his turnovers appeared like he was fatigued. I still feel he need to be difficult plenty of to cope with those circumstances. He can truly shoot the ball, he seriously can. He’s a fantastic three-stage shooter, and for the reason that of his three-point shot, it essentially makes him quicker. He is crafty, he can get you in the air and get in the lane. He has good eyesight.”

ON JOSIAH-JORDAN JAMES’ STRUGGLES

“Josiah, when you missed two months, it is not an right away deal with the place you are heading to appear back. I thought he did some excellent issues from South Carolina, but tonight he under no circumstances had a likelihood mainly because he wasn’t accomplishing his do the job early on the defensive finish. He had a foul in which Saben Lee was in the write-up, submitting Santi, the place Santi didn’t do his job to get around. We talk about deal with-it performs and Josiah went more than to resolve it and fouled there. On drives, he has to use his length. He simply cannot get beside people today. He has to get in entrance of them.”

ON JOHN FULKERSON IN THE Second 50 %

“More exertion. There was no question he was playing with additional exertion. He was doing the job more difficult to attempt and get the ball. He set much more effort in it. Admiral said it. When we are participating in very well, guys seem to be to be undertaking that. The greatest players are likely to do it when items aren’t likely your way. They will keep combating. That is the place he has to be much more steady. The initially participate in, I just cannot reveal it. I feel they bought tangled up down there. That is a point-blank layup for a six-nine guy. I feel he should really be dunking it myself, but there is no question when he got going, he place more effort and hard work into it. You could see that occurring in the next 50 percent when we obtained likely we introduced the tempo a lot quicker. Very first 50 %, we were not pushing rate. We were being not receiving into our offense quick. We began playing with extra pace and that aided us.”

ON ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD AND LAMONTE TURNER’S Message

“I feel the biggest detail. They reported a couple of seriously superior issues. They stated we were appropriate in which you men are when we had been sophomores. The specific exact area besides we had Robert Hubbs, who had actually been our protection blanket that 12 months. We ended up suitable exactly where we ended up then he bought damage. His last 5 or 6 online games, he could not engage in. He attempted to give us all the things he experienced. We have not experienced a security blanket considering that Lamonte went out. He was our defensive guy. He was the dude that in competitive circumstances, you realized you experienced a male who was going to make anything come about and who had been by it. They talked about it. We have been there and we had to determine out how to crack by means of. That is where this group is correct now. How do you break through? You really do not split by by taking part in properly when things are going very well. You crack by way of by participating in just about every possession like each possession matters. Once again, you don’t have to be best. You never. You are unable to be sloppy and stroll about like it is not that significant a deal. You can not flip the ball above the way we turned the ball over. You just cannot do that. We had 10 turnovers in opposition to South Carolina and that is to acquire absolutely nothing absent from them, but it experienced nothing to do with just about anything other than us getting careless with the ball. Tonight, at the stop, I assume we thought the recreation was over like a bunch of immature fellas. We received sloppy and the upcoming factor you know you are in a fight.”

ON Whether or not TONIGHT WAS A Action Back

“No. You just cannot say that. I hope it is a good finding out chance for us, but I think we have been through a lot of learning possibilities and I consider we still are heading to have a whole lot additional. Till we do what we reported, right up until we break as a result of and fully grasp actually how tricky it is to play at this degree evening in and night time out — I really do not care who you are taking part in — this league it is confirmed that on any night any individual can beat any individual. The point of the make any difference is, we won a recreation against — and once again I can sit in this article and rave about Jerry Stackhouse and what he has done and how challenging his fellas contend and play. I imagine our fellas perform really hard. Never get me completely wrong. I do. I consider they engage in tough. What they have not comprehended but is mental is to the actual physical — like mentor (Bob) Knight always said — like four is to 1. That is the element that they haven’t received nonetheless and that is the portion we have to get, primarily on the offensive conclude.”