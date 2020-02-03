Everything we can 99% guarantee will happen in the first week of MAFS

“I’ll get my life together when MAFS ends,” I told my mother last year. The outrageously dramatic show costs your life and makes you absolutely useless and unproductive for the 4 nights a week it airs (unless you’ve mastered the bowling in the commercial breaks).

I avoided MAFS for the first few seasons. If you asked me, it was a stupid, immoral show for people with half a brain cell until I fucking fucking saw them for 5 seconds. It’s safe to say that I’ve been involved in a dramatic whirlpool for two seasons now and can’t be happier looking at it – I even have a little MAFS dance that I do when it starts – and I have the days counted down to the premiere for this season and it’s Christmas Eve baby !!!

Here are my predictions for everything that will happen during the wedding week. So switch to experts. I am the expert now.

1.Elizabeth says “I’m back” 97 times to the camera

Completely naturally with the assembly of Sam and Innes. Fair, Sam was as crappy as his mid-season haircut, and I’m glad she gets a second chance to find love and followers, but I’m not looking forward to riding the wave of her pity for her veteran status in the MAFS sphere by shouting this too often through the barrel of the camera.

2. The experts will make the damn obvious statement

The experts are about as articulated as your uncle. After the sad notion of one of the participants being cheated on in any relationship he has ever been in and where a puppy was killed by an ex, the most advanced experts say, “I think Sarah may have been injured in the past his. “The other experts will nod their heads in agreement.

3. Breakdown in the car before the wedding

There is always a bride who realizes how ridiculous it is what she is doing when she wants to get out of the car and go down the aisle. Channel 9 will be able to play the audio from her that says at least five times “I can’t do this, what do I do?” Says once before each commercial break in the “coming up” montage and three times during the actual scene. This is paired with footage of the groom awkwardly waiting for their arrival. Delicious.

4. On the wedding night, a groom is made to sleep on the couch



Or the bride builds a pillow wall in the middle of the bed. This only happens when she is very disappointed and is always a good lol. #BillyandSuzy.

5. Family complications

Sometime this week, all of the following family mishaps will occur, these are not 99.9%, but 100%:

a) A parent of the bride / groom is not present at the wedding

b) An over-tattooed, over-protecting sibling scolds the camera for 10 minutes. This is the only part of the show that doesn’t need to be edited for a dramatic effect

c) The bride’s father will give a speech to the groom that does not pose a death threat

d) A bridesmaid sister will fall over

I miss you, Susy’s father

8. You will feel really hopeful for a couple

Love is not easy to find these days and you will feel like at least one participant with a nice personality and a sad story. You’ll be paired up with someone who’s just as nice, and it gives you a good reason to keep an eye on you for the rest of the season.

9. Someone will refer to “King Ding-A-Ling”

And hopefully it’s Cyrell.