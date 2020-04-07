Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s children

While the number of children of Boris Johnson is still in the air, one thing is certain: he has four children with a second wife, Marina Wheeler. According to the UK Express, Johnson’s eldest daughter, Lara Lettice, was born in 1993 and is a “writer, editor and broadcaster.” Milo Arthur is two years younger than Lettice and “trained at Westminster School where he is said to excel in sports.” Johnson’s second daughter with Wheeler, Cassie Peaches, is a writer, while his youngest, Theodoros Apollonas, was born in 1999, “but it is not known which college is in or the subject he is studying.”

Of course, from such a relaxed family, the politician’s children have lived a rich life. Lettice even describes a holiday, in particular, in her school magazine. “I’ve been lucky enough to have a sugar-free lifestyle in world-class resorts,” writes the older Johnson (via Express). “Such vacations are only available in a specialized customer market, however, we are lucky enough to experience this in addition …”

If you think Johnson is good with the kids he shares with Wheeler, think again. According to the Sun, after her parents announced their separation in 2018, Lettice had been heard “exploding with rage”. She told her friends that her father was “selfish”, adding that “Mom ended up with him and would never take him back”.

We assume that no amount of over-treatment heals all wounds, eh?