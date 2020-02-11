Everything we know about Jeep’s electric bike

You saw Billy Murray do it during the Super Bowl. From June 2020 you can also use it.

jeep

If it’s good enough for Bill Murray (and a marmot with a helmet), it’s good enough for us.

We’re talking about the new Jeep E-Bike, an all-terrain electric bike on which the actor straddled the automaker Marmot day Super Bowl advertisement. The spot was primarily geared towards Jeep’s gladiator pickup truck and added so many recalls to the original 1993 film that you may have missed the two-wheeler. But it’s there and you can buy it soon:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnhzGUcENWo (/ embed)

Thats all we have. But if you look closely, you can see the Jeep logo on the bike, and that’s not just for show.

On a website set up for the e-bike, Jeep has some important information, especially that there is a 750 watt motor that allows the rider to travel up to 40 miles on one charge -Link suspension and a release date of June 2020.

How long has Jeep been designing bikes? If you think this is a linchpin of the Harley-Davidson type, where the sports equipment expert tries to get into the emerging category of e-bikes and make them an integral part of his business, think again about it. Instead, the bike is listed as “powered by QuietKat”, an established electric mountain bike manufacturer from Colorado. So it looks like they’re just applying a few trademarks and calling it a day.

That is all we know now. So we’ll wait and see if there are any surprises for the upcoming launch of the Jeep e-bike. But if you can’t afford the gladiator, this may not be a bad option.