Everything we know about the Lord of the Rings series from Amazon

“The Lord of the Rings” started as a book by the great fantasy author J.R.R. Tolkien. It was an idea that few could keep up with. In 1937 he created a fantasy novel called “The Hobbit”, which was intended as a children’s book. A few years later, Tolkien wrote the series “The Lord of the Rings”. According to the biography, the author was inspired by ancient European myths in the development of his works.

Long after Tolkien’s death, the story found its way to film. Directed by Peter Jackson, “The Lord of the Rings” became a trilogy that ruled the box office when it was released. In addition, his last film, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, received 11 Oscars, including “Best Film”.

And now that we’re waiting for Amazon to release his own Tolkien-inspired work, we know the following about his plans:

15 The series chose a Jurassic director for its first two episodes

In 2019 it was confirmed that the director J.A. Bayona was commissioned to direct the first two episodes. According to the deadline, Bayona published a statement entitled “J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories ever and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a pleasure to join this great team. I can’t wait to bring audiences around the world to Middle-earth and let them discover the wonders of the Second Age with an unprecedented story. “

14 Will Poulter is said to have played a leading role until he retired

“Chronicles of Narnia” star Will Poulter was originally cast for a leading role in the series. However, the actor had decided to retire. According to Variety, a source stated that Poulter had schedule conflicts that prevented him from staying on the show. However, there are currently no current or upcoming film or television projects listed on Poulter’s IMDb website.

13 Morfydd Clark will play a young Galadriel

Morfydd Clark was cast as a younger version by Galadriel. As you know, Galadriel is also known as Lady of the Light in the trilogies. Galadriel was famously portrayed by seasoned actress Cate Blanchett in Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films. Clark is now known for her work on the series “His Dark Materials”.

12 “Game Of Thrones” actor Joseph Mawle is said to play a villain

The “Game of Thrones” star Joseph Mawle (Benjen Stark) was also cast for the main role in the series. According to the deadline, Mawle portrays a villain named Oren. There is currently no further information about Mawle’s character. In addition to “Game of Thrones”, Mawle also played in “Ripper Street”, “Troy: Fall of a City” and “MotherFatherSon”.

11 The story takes place in the second age

Based on recent reports, Amazon’s series will take place in the second age of Middle Earth. According to Indiewire, “the second age spans 3441 years and ends with the first overthrow of Sauron, the main opponent of” The Lord of the Rings “.” Jackson’s films begin with a prologue that takes place at the end of the second age and explains Sauron’s defeat, it appears that Amazon’s series will take place during the years when Sauron comes to power.

10 The Lord of the Rings will still film in New Zealand

According to a statement by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, we had to find a majestic place with untouched coastlines, forests and mountains, where first-class sets, studios and highly qualified and experienced craftsmen are at home. And we are happy to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series. “

9 The series will take a short break after filming the first two episodes

While working on season one, the show already knows when it’s time to take a little break. According to a Deadline report, production of the series will be temporarily suspended after the first two episodes were shot with Bayona. This allows the show’s editorial team to “design and write most of the seasons of the second season.”

8 The evil Sauron will play a prominent role in the series

Due to the period chosen by the series, there is ample speculation that the character of Sauron will be the focus during his episodes. As Rotten Tomatoes states: “At this point in the history of LOTR, Sauron had the ability to take physical shape. Instead of the Big Eye of the film series, it must have a humanoid, often Elvish shape. “

7 Tolkien’s legacy insists that the conspiracy is closely linked to the books

Of course, the production team behind the upcoming Amazon series has a certain amount of creative freedom. However, the production team happens to be under the supervision of the Tolkien estate. In an interview with the German Tolkien Society, the Tolkien scholar and series supervisor Tom Shippey said: “The Tolkien estate will insist that the main form of the Second Age is not changed.”

6 It is the most expensive television series ever made

Sure, film and television can be ridiculously expensive, but it is certain that networks have never spent as much money as Amazon Studios to make the Lord of the Rings series a reality. The rights to the show alone cost a whopping $ 250 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If you include the production costs, you can easily see total costs in excess of $ 1 billion.

5 Amazon has had ongoing discussions with Peter Jackson

In 2018, Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are having conversations with him that I think are very agreed on how much engagement he wants and what kind of engagement he has. We haven’t figured out exactly what that is. He can say he is involved or he is not involved. We are still very much talking to him about what kind of involvement he would suggest. “

4 Ian McKellen would like to regain his role as Gandalf

Experienced actor Ian McKellen has portrayed Gandalf’s role in both the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit films. When McKellen was on Graham Norton’s BBC radio show, he was asked about the possibility that “another Gandalf could be in town”. In response, he remarked, “What do you mean by another Gandalf? I didn’t say yes because I wasn’t asked, but do you suggest someone else play it? Who would be suitable?”

3 The series has already been extended for a second season

The first season may still be in production, but that didn’t stop Amazon Studios from prematurely renewing the show. This early recording guarantees that fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s second season after the first season’s full release. According to the deadline, it is also possible that the first two seasons will be shot in succession after the show has been briefly interrupted.

2 Amazon is committed to five seasons

As it turns out, Amazon Studios will be there in the long run when it comes to the TV series “Lord of the Rings”. When they signed a legal contract with the Tolkien Estate, New Line Cinema and HarperCollins, they also committed to shoot five seasons of the show. There is also the potential for the series to inspire a spin-off depending on its success.

1 The show is expected to premiere sometime in 2021

As is to be expected, there is currently a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for the television series “Lord of the Rings” from Amazon, and many are wondering when exactly the show will premiere. In 2018, Salke told The Hollywood Reporter: “It will be in production in two years. 2021 is hope. But there are other people who wish it was 2020. ”

