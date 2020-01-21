Everything we know about the relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost (20 pictures)

Fans have loved Scarlett Johansson as an actress and person for years. Your role in the MCU has opened a whole new world of fandom! She used to be a rom-com, thriller and drama star. then, in the eyes of many, she became a superhero. The star who portrays Black Widow is someone the fans care about and the fans are happy that this established actress has finally found true love …

Well, technically, I found it again.

She and her current fiance, Colin Jost, met about a decade ago (whichever is asked of them), but it took some time before they fell in love. They are both very expressive when it comes to showing their love for one another. This gives fans serious true love vibes.

Since they confess their undying love whenever they can, it is fascinating to find out everything we know about them: here is every factoid that we have at ‘JostHansson’.

20 Colin Jost is currently head writer for SNL

He has held this job title for some time. The lead author got to know the love of his life in the early stages of his career at SNL. He was actually working on an episode starring Johansson, and you could say it was fate from that moment … or just really, really happy casting.

19 They met when Johansson hosted the show in 2006

According to Jost, the two met in 2006, four years before the date on which Johansson believes they have met. Johansson can’t remember meeting Jost, which is amusing considering he remembers her! Regardless of when they actually met, SNL is grateful that the two got together.

18 Johansson says, however, that she didn’t remember him until her third hosting in 2010

When Johansson hosted the show for the third time in 2010, she was very close to Colin. While working behind the scenes, the two cultivated a friendship that blossomed into something much more. It is super romantic and not a typical love story for employees.

17 Jost conducted Johansson during the episode

We hear a lot about stars falling in love with other stars (especially when they play with them), but no love stories like this. Johansson obviously saw something in Jost and vice versa. That made her fall in love … and we’re here for it.

16 Your first memory of him was his “trust”

Johansson likes to talk about the early stages of their relationship – including what she first remembers about her soon-to-be husband. What particularly reminds her of Jost is his self-confidence, which he appears to radiate in front of the camera, just as he does behind the scenes.

15 Ten years later, they were seen closely together

Although they had met a long time ago, they were both with other people at that time. Furthermore, none of them seemed to have any thoughts about each other, except that they were occasionally employees. Years later, they finally came out as a couple and confirmed that the rumors were true.

14 Johansson divorced a month later

If things are right, they are right. Johansson ended her divorce about a month after she and Jost officially became public as a couple. They say that when one door closes, another opens. Occasionally this door leads to the love that we are supposed to have.

13 Jost has only particularly good things to say about his SO

They are undeniably cute together and both look incredibly happy when they’re on the red carpet or at a high-end event. To talk even more about this observation, Jost does not hesitate to support his future wife in all of her endeavors, such as the original film of her MCU character.

12 They were premiered as a couple at a high-end gala

The two are obviously not afraid to stand in front of the camera together, as it turned out to be an official couple on their first trip. They grew up and performed together at a high-end gala that was sure to see a lot of cameras. They were ready and ready. And boy, did you deliver the romance?

11 They do cute things together, like ice skating for the holidays

As can be seen in a clip posted on Instagram, these two are pretty normal IRLs. It is sometimes difficult for us to imagine that celebrities do the same things we do every day, but they really are no different. For the holidays, these two were captured on a skating date for a nice moment.

10 PDA is one thing that they are not afraid of

One comment made about the couple is that they can’t seem to keep their hands apart. It’s not too sensitive that people around you feel uncomfortable … but they’re clearly in love. They obviously feel so comfortable with each other, which is amazing.

9 Jost is incredibly supportive of his fiance’s MCU career

He has appeared on Johansson’s arm at many a premiere and has also spoken publicly about how much he supports his fiance’s career as a superhero. There doesn’t seem to be any jealousy or inferiority here, and we love that both support each other in their ambitious efforts.

8 Her engagement finally happened in May 2019

As a new couple, the two got engaged in May last year. We don’t know much about the proposal other than the fact that it’s like a movie (funny enough), but otherwise we wouldn’t really expect anything less.

7 Apparently both appreciate sarcasm and laughter despite bad luck

A close friend of the two said that they are not only happily in love, but also share the same sense of humor. The two have no problem finding the good sides of things and laughing at social situations that are not going according to plan. On the other hand, who doesn’t find the humor in it?

6 Johansson delighted fans with an 11-carot ring

One thing that caught the attention of fans was a stunning ring on Johansson’s finger at the San Diego Comic-Con. The ring deserved its own appearance and looked perfect for Johansson. This fabulous ring is definitely an indication of Jost’s deep love for beautiful Scarlett. We’d say his feelings for her are pretty serious, don’t we?

5 Jost’s suggestion was “James Bondesque”

We want the whole story, but it is enough to imagine what happened during Jost’s suggestion. According to Johansson, it was very “James Bond” and we can only imagine how it happened.

Did he swing from the ceiling? Did he arrive in a futuristic sports car with a full suit and deliver a pretty one-liner? Nobody really knows.

4 They are both grateful that SNL brought them together

They both thanked SNL for the memories, but they also thanked the show for bringing them together. It doesn’t happen that two completely different people can be seen in the same room on a show, so the rest of the world can watch them fall in love … but it happened on the SNL stage.

3 They are said to have been set up by an SNL co-star

There’s a rumor that the two were actually set on a date, and we wouldn’t be surprised. Johansson and Jost worked together so it was only natural that they would start a conversation and possibly a friendship at some point. Instead, it turned out to be so much more.

2 Johansson has spoken publicly about how much they are in love

There is no hesitation in Johansson’s declaration of love for her almost husband. The two are not afraid to realize how in love they are with each other, whether in public or on social media. It gives us hope that true love really exists.

1 In the beginning nobody was sure who Jost’s “girlfriend” really was

While on Ellen, Jost joked about his relationship status. Those closest to him seemed to know that they were with someone, but that “someone” was unclear. Eventually it turned out that Johansson was his girlfriend and all other rumors about his mysterious love affair were removed.

