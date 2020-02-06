Everything you can do at Disney Plus from February 2020

Walt Disney has revealed that its streaming platform, Disney Plus, has reached nearly 30 million subscribers in just a few months living in the United States. The platform, which has not been launched worldwide, has already garnered a cult following from hard-core Disney fans as well as casual fans of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.
Star Wars and Marvel, especially along with other networks, such as National Geographic, have played a central role in gaining subscribers who may be nostalgic Disney followers but have no children (or obsessions) to keep up.
In addition, with rights across Twentieth Century Fox’s content library under its belt, Disney Plus is in the process of becoming one of the entertainment industry’s most advanced streaming platforms. But for now, everything is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020.
February 1st
Around the world in 80 days
Great job
The Sandlot
Wicked Tuna – Season 1-2
February 2
Descendants 2
5 February
Toy Story 4
February 7th
Future President’s Diary: “The National Mall”
Disney Family Sundays: “Toy Story: Toy Buckets”
Marvel’s Hero Project: “Dynamic Danielle”
One Day at Disney: “Grace Lee: Artist Storybook”
Timmy Failure: “Mistakes Made”
February 9
Old dogs
February 14th
My dog, the thief
Dive
Because of Winn-Dixie
Future President’s Diary: “Whistleblower”
Disney Fairy Tale Marriages: “Walking Down the Runway”
Disney Family Sundays: “The Princess and the Frog:
Marvel’s Hero Project: “Roving Robbie”
One day at Disney: “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
February 16th
Mervel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
February 20th
Marvel Rising: Shuri Mode
Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
February 21
My dog, the thief
Dive
Unbelievable Animal Friends – Season 1-2
Future President’s Diary: “Habeas Corpus”
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: “Alaska to Marry Me”
Disney Family Sundays: “Aristocats: Headbands”
Marvel’s Hero Project: “Genesis the Wonderful Animal Husband”
One Day at Disney: “Vince Caro: Pixar Engineer”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 701 – “The Bad Lot”
25 February
Star Wars Resistance – Season 2
28 February
I got the King of the Leprechauns
Imagination Moves – Season 1-3
The Future of Marvel’s Revengers – Season 1
Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
Future President’s Diary: “External Relations”
Disney Fairy Fairy Weddings: “A Fancy Suggestion”
Disney Family Sundays: “Leo King: Color Pour Artwork”
Marvel’s Hero Project: “Superior Salvador”
One day at Disney: “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”
Store Class: “Hole-in-Win”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: “A Far Echo”