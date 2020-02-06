Everything you can do at Disney Plus from February 2020

Walt Disney has revealed that its streaming platform, Disney Plus, has reached nearly 30 million subscribers in just a few months living in the United States. The platform, which has not been launched worldwide, has already garnered a cult following from hard-core Disney fans as well as casual fans of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.

Star Wars and Marvel, especially along with other networks, such as National Geographic, have played a central role in gaining subscribers who may be nostalgic Disney followers but have no children (or obsessions) to keep up.

In addition, with rights across Twentieth Century Fox’s content library under its belt, Disney Plus is in the process of becoming one of the entertainment industry’s most advanced streaming platforms. But for now, everything is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020.

February 1st Around the world in 80 days

Great job

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna – Season 1-2

February 2 Descendants 2

5 February Toy Story 4

February 7th Future President’s Diary: “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays: “Toy Story: Toy Buckets”

Marvel’s Hero Project: “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day at Disney: “Grace Lee: Artist Storybook”

Timmy Failure: “Mistakes Made”

February 9 Old dogs

February 14th My dog, the thief

Dive

Because of Winn-Dixie

Future President’s Diary: “Whistleblower”

Disney Fairy Tale Marriages: “Walking Down the Runway”

Disney Family Sundays: “The Princess and the Frog:

Marvel’s Hero Project: “Roving Robbie”

One day at Disney: “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

February 16th Mervel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20th Marvel Rising: Shuri Mode

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 21 My dog, the thief

Dive

Unbelievable Animal Friends – Season 1-2

Future President’s Diary: “Habeas Corpus”

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays: “Aristocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project: “Genesis the Wonderful Animal Husband”

One Day at Disney: “Vince Caro: Pixar Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 701 – “The Bad Lot”

25 February Star Wars Resistance – Season 2